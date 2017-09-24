Bloomington calls for property tax increase of nearly 5 percent

If nothing changes in the months to come, Bloomington will need approximately $2.7 million to conduct its business in 2018.

During its Sept. 11 meeting, the Bloomington City Council approved the preliminary budget and tax levy for 2018, with the final approval coming in December. The proposed property tax levy calls for an increase of 4.87 percent next year. That figure may be reduced between now and Dec. 18, but the council cannot increase it. The proposed increase is a reduction from the city’s starting point when the council began its 2018 budget planning late last year. The first budget estimate carried a property tax increase of 9.12 percent, and the city has whittled that figure down through the first nine months of the year.

The latest reductions – along with a few line-item additions – during the past several weeks reduced the 2018 budget plan an additional $500,000, according to Lori Economy-Scholler, the city’s chief financial officer.

The majority of the proposed 2018 levy of $58.6 million would support the city’s proposed general fund budget of $72.5 million. The city receives revenue from several sources in addition to its tax levy. It is projected that hotel and motel admissions taxes will generate $8.8 million next year, while business licensing will generate $2 million, building permits and fees will generate $3.2 million and transfers from other funds will provide $3.4 million in general fund revenue.

The city’s tax levy is divvied several ways. Of the proposed $58.6 million levy, $49.4 is earmarked for the general fund. Of the remaining $9 proposed, $4.2 million is for debt service and $2.5 million is for the recreation facilities fund.

Residential taxpayers see their city taxes increase or decrease in relation to the property values of other homeowners in the city. For homeowners, the city’s financial overview is nearing the high water mark of 2007. A median-value home in Bloomington is $247,900, an increase of 9.1 percent over last year, Economy-Scholler said. Last year’s median-value home was $225,900.

The average home value is higher than the median value, and it increased 7.2 percent in the past year, she noted. The average value home is at $272,800.

In addition to residential taxpayers, the city receives property tax revenue from apartment, commercial and industrial properties. The commercial and industrial properties comprise 52.5 percent of the city’s total tax base, higher than Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester and Duluth, and higher than the 31.6 percent they comprise for suburban Hennepin County’s total tax base, according to Economy-Scholler.

The market value of properties in all categories increased in 2017 by 6.1 percent. The biggest increase is for apartments, as new construction has helped increase the category’s total market value by 10.1 percent. Residential market values are up 6.7 percent in the city, while commercial property is up 3.6 percent and industrial property is up 2.6 percent.

So what is the monthly cost of city services for the owner of a median-value home? The cost is estimated at $78.43 based upon the preliminary levy. That rate floated in the $67 range from 2011-14, and is higher than two years ago, when the total was $74.64. Last year’s monthly rate was slightly lower for median-value homeowners, despite an increase in the tax levy.

The council approved the preliminary budget and levy unanimously, and will hold a public hearing on Dec. 4. The council’s final approval of the budget and levy is scheduled for Dec. 18.

