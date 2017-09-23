Throw-ins become part of Hornets’ soccer attack

Eckroth gives Edina a boost

For many years, the Bloomington Jefferson boys soccer team has used the throw-in as one of its main offensive weapons.

After seeing that kind of attack so often, Edina head coach Dave Jenson was very pleased to find that he could also incorporate that dimension in his team’s attack this season.

The reason for Edina’s success with throw-in offense is the presence of junior midfielder Isaac Eckroth, whose skill in this area developed in the off-season with his summer team, Twin Stars Academy. Edina’s throw-in threat Isaac Eckroth is surrounded by members of Hornet Nation following a 7-0 victory over Hopkins on Sept. 12 at Kuhlman Field. Fans with him are, from left, Abbey Denn, Kitty Berube, Libby Kiddoo and Ellie Berube. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

“We had throwing contests all summer in practice, and I kept winning,” said Eckroth. “I am working with my teammates, trying to make it easier for them to get their heads on the ball.”

Eckroth estimated he can throw the soccer ball 40-45 yards with his overhead, catapult motion. That is a huge advantage when it comes to improving field position.

Like most soccer players, Eckroth is skilled with his feet, but not many players can deliver a throw-in the way he can. His teammate, defender Bjorn Swanson, is also a threat to deliver a long throw-in. One of the target players both of them look for is senior captain Matt Lindberg, the Hornets’ top scorer with 10 goals.

The first half of the season has been magical for the undefeated Hornets, who are ranked third in the state in Class AA behind Stillwater and Wayzata.

“I love the chemistry on our team,” said Eckroth. “We’re always together after games and on the weekend. We’re all good friends, and Max Pardo is like a brother to me.”

Pardo is another key player for the Hornets, and he excels on the defensive side of the ledger.

Unsung heroes of the team, such as Eckroth, Pardo, Spencer Paugh, Bjorn Swanson and Patrick Swanson make it easier for the big scorers, Lindberg and Ben Rodeghier, to pump in the goals.

Senior goalkeeper Ethan Ruwe ties it all together at the back of the defense.

Edina will have a chance to move up in the state rankings when it plays Wayzata in a 1 p.m. game Saturday, Sept. 23, at Wayzata High Stadium.

In a previous meeting at Kuhlman Field, the Hornets played Wayzata to a 1-1 tie.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]