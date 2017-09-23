Letter: Vote yes for kids, vote yes for Edina Public Schools

To the Editor:

Over 5 years ago, my husband and I along with our sons packed up our Southwest Minneapolis home and moved to Edina. I remember moving day like it was yesterday. Our son Sam hugged his favorite tree, and I forgot to pack the kitchen dishes. Many things brought us to Edina such as it’s proximity to the city, unparalleled sense of community, reasonable property taxes and of course the renowned public schools.

Up for voter approval this election cycle is a renewal and additional authority, operating levy for Edina Public School (EPS). This levy is in part a renewal of a levy we passed in 2007.

Over the past few weeks, EPS has been hard at work to make sure the community knows what’s at stake – and why this levy is critical to maintaining the investment we have made in our schools. On a busy day last week, I ran into Superintendent Schultz at three different meetings. He is dedicated to making sure the public knows the importance of renewing the levy and how the funds will be used.

What’s important to note is that we are not alone in terms of districts that are moving to pass operating levies. Minnetonka passed a two-step levy just like ours in 2015. Hopkins per pupil funding is already significantly higher than Edina’s, and Wayzata, St. Louis Park and Eden Prairie are in the process of putting a levy to their voters.

This is a modest investment in our schools and children, with the average Edina home’s property taxes increasing by $15-30 per month.

In large part, the reason the school district needs to pass levies is because of inadequate state funding. Last year, the Legislature approved a 2 percent increase, which is simply is not enough for schools to operate at the levels that our children deserve.

I ask that you vote yes for this operating levy, which is a vote yes for our schools and our students. Early voting starts Sept. 22 and goes through Nov. 7.

Heather Edelson

Edina