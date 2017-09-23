Letter: Matthew Fox would bring a collaborative approach to Edina School Board

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter in regards to the Nov. 7 Edina School Board election, where four seats are up for election. I am writing to extend my support for Matthew Fox, who is running on an important platform of collaborative community engagement in the governance process. Matthew brings in-depth business and leadership experience from his professional life, and he has articulated how he wants to engage these strategic skills in the decision-making process.

Matthew is data driven and seeks empirical evidence to guide his decisions. He also underscores the need to disseminate research findings to the community prior to making decisions that impact families. Matthew is an astute learner and seeks to understand issues in-depth.

He has been regularly attending district meetings to better understand a range of issues from health and wellness to Minnesota state tax provisions. He has demonstrated his willingness to engage parent groups to better understand and contextualize the multitude of issues that our Edina students face.

I am convinced that Matthew will be a tireless advocate for all our children and will work collaboratively with the administration, parents, and other community leaders in ensuring that all Edina students continue to receive opportunities for great education.

I kindly request you to join me in supporting Matthew and please vote for him on Nov. 7.

Ankita Deka

Edina