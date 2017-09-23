Letter: Former student supports Matt Loucks for Edina School Board

To the Editor:

I am a former student of Matt Loucks, and I’m writing to endorse him for the Edina School Board.

I have known “Mr. Loucks” since 2012, when I was in 7th grade at Sojourner Truth Academy in North Minneapolis. I was having challenges with math and scientific notation at the time. Mr. Loucks took time out of his schedule and tutored me during his prep times. He explained things in a variety of ways that made sense. This allowed me to understand everything in class and allowed me to be prepared for high school.

Beyond helping students with all subjects, Mr. Loucks made a positive impression with the students at STA because he invited students to eat lunch with him. His joy always spread to everyone around him. His commitment to students was not confined to school, as plenty of students took field trips with Mr. Loucks to Barnes & Noble to buy books before winter and summer break. When given the chance to invite a former teacher to visit my current high school for teacher appreciation day, I invited Mr. Loucks.

My brother, Pablo, had Mr. Loucks for 3rd and 4th grade and Mr. Loucks spent a lot of time improving Pablo’s reading and writing skills. Finally, Mr. Loucks has a special place in my mother’s heart as well, because he would always try to use conversational Spanish with her to reinforce her unique role in our education.

I’m now a senior at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Minneapolis I am in love with AP calculus this year. I never thought I would be able to understand and love math so much. I am now considering an education major, because of the amazing example Mr. Loucks set for me.

On behalf of my brother and the many other students Mr. Loucks has built relationships with, I would encourage voters to elect Mr. Loucks for school board. His passion for students and desire to give them the self-confidence to succeed will have a positive impact on students in Edina.

Ashley Bracamontes

Minneapolis