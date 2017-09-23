Bloomington elementary named school of excellence

Bloomington’s Normandale Hills Elementary School has earned the Minnesota School of Excellence designation by the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association.

Normandale Hills is one of eight elementary schools in Minnesota to receive the designation this year.

The Minnesota School of Excellence Program is a school improvement process that assesses standards for quality elementary schools, including leadership, vision, student learning, staff development, data and decision-making and active community engagement.

The associations awards schools that demonstrate the school improvement process, which requires a program of self-study, development of a school improvement plan and implementation of the plan based on demonstrated results.

“The process validated many areas of strength but also revealed areas for continued growth,” said Principal Andrew Vollmuth. “We identified improvements for each area in need of attention and then implemented.”

Normandale Hills joins seven other Bloomington elementary schools earning the designation. Previous Bloomington schools named a Minnesota School of Excellence include Indian Mounds (2008-09 and 2002-03), Poplar Bridge (2011-12 and 2003-04), Ridgeview (2005-06), Olson, Valley View and Washburn (2008-09), and Westwood (2012-13).