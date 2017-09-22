Works Museum to host Girl Time Saturday

Girls and their families are invited to participate in hands-on activities, watch demonstrations and ask questions of women working in engineering professions at The Works Museum in Bloomington this weekend.

The third annual Girl Time day brings together women engineers from corporations around the Twin Cities to showcase their work and ignite girls’ interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers. College students majoring in STEM fields and girls from area high schools and middle schools involved in coding and robotics will also participate in Girl Time.

“Girl Time lets girls learn about engineering while having a great time with their families. Girls are underrepresented in STEM fields, beginning in high school and into the workforce. Through events like Girl Time, we help girls understand what it means to be an engineer and learn about the many fascinating STEM careers open to them,” said Sarah Curtis, director of marketing and communications at The Works.

Boys are invited to join the activities, which run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the museum, 9740 Grand Ave.

Admission is $12, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Girl Time is free to Works members.

Info: theworks.org