Richfield’s preliminary 2018 levy represents nearly 5 percent increase

The Richfield City Council has approved a preliminary tax levy that costs residents less than an initial budget had asked.

The council unanimously approved the $20.4 million preliminary levy Sept. 12. That represents almost a 5 percent increase over Richfield’s 2017 gross levy, but is less than it could have been. The initially proposed $20.7 million levy would have meant a 6.3 percent tax increase. The council will vote on the final levy in December.

Mayor Pat Elliott, along with everyone else on the dais for the council meeting, voiced unequivocal support for reducing the tax impact relative to the initial proposal.

Elliott was thankful for “an opportunity to relieve the tax burden on the citizens on this occasion because of the other important referendum that’s going on in this community.” He hopes taxpayers will feel freed up to support two school levy referendums on the ballot this November.

The 5 percent property tax increase is still higher than the trend of recent years – the uptick was 3.3 percent for 2017. The last time Richfield saw a property tax increase higher than 5 percent was 2011, when there was a nearly 7 percent jump.

It was during a Sept. 6 study session that the city council heard the initial preliminary levy proposal nearing that level of increase. “In the space of 24 to 36 hours, there was a reconsideration,” Elliott said. “ … It didn’t come from anybody on this council, and I appreciated that coming to us.”

The smaller levy is the result of an additional $265,000 that will be drawn from the city’s expected Local Government Aid (LGA) funding. The city had previously planned to budget for $550,000 in LGA funds out of the 2.2 million it expects to receive for 2018.

After the funding source proved unreliable around 10 years ago, Richfield adopted a strategy of spending LGA funds conservatively, with a goal of eventually gaining independence from the regional tax base sharing program.

Bill comes due

A major factor in the 2018 budget is a debt service levy that “pumped everything up a little bit,” Finance Manager Chris Regis said.

Among those debt payments, infrastructure projects were the biggest driver, City Manager Steve Devich observed.

A project that reconstructed Portland Avenue concluded last year, and a city-spanning project to rebuild 66th Street is underway. “All these streets are wearing out,” Devich said.

And once 66th Street is largely finished about a year from now, more road reconstruction projects await.

“Lyndale Avenue looms large. The street is falling apart,” Devich said.

And unlike 66th Street – a county road – Lyndale is a city street, increasing the cost burden, he noted.

Richfield is facing the reality that a system of streets that were initially paved in the mid-70s have reached the end of their expected lifespan. “We’re still using those same streets, and we intend to in the future,” Devich said.

Don’t forget about the sewer lines underneath those streets, either, he added, “because those have been in the ground for many, many years, and they’re in bad need of repair as well.”

Major projects in a $13 million capital improvement budget for 2018 include the 77th Street underpass, the ongoing mill-and-overlay program for residential streets, the remodeling of the Penn Avenue municipal liquor store and recreation projects, according to Regis.

The debt service levy also includes $785,000 going toward vehicles and heavy equipment for public works, public safety and the fire department.

Strong support

Noting that public works, public safety and the fire department account for 75 percent of the city’s budget, Councilmember Michael Howard noted the budget was free of “bells and whistles,” and instead goes toward “things that we depend on every day.”

The 66th Street project is “a key reason we’re seeing that uptick, but it’s necessary for planning for the future,” Howard added.

His colleagues also provided full-throated support for the budget and preliminary levy. They praised city staff members for positioning the city to have the flexibility to reduce a levy from its initially proposed level.

The budget is “not the result of financial hocus pocus. It’s the fruit of steady, careful leadership and stewardship over a period of years that you guys have managed your budget,” Councilmember Simon Trautmann said.

Elliott pointed to senior citizens and residents who are still climbing the economic ladder as reasons to limit the levy. “We always have to be mindful of the citizens in our city that need help the most,” he said.

“I think we’ve done a good job, and I’m ready to vote,” Councilmember Edwina Garcia said as the officials concluded their comments.

Bills coming due

When they vote on another budget a year from now, the burden of rebuilding an aging infrastructure will still be before the council members, as they address an array of needs going far beyond the reconstruction of Lyndale Avenue.

Some of the city’s park buildings, for instance, need to be addressed, Devich noted. The city built many of them in the 1980s and 1990s but lacked a “great plan” for maintaining them, he said.

Meanwhile, the Richfield Ice Arena has a $4 million question to answer as a new federal requirement looms. The Environment Protection Administration is requiring that ice arenas like Richfield’s stop using Freon as a rink refrigerant by the end of 2020.

Converting Richfield’s two indoor ice sheets to an alternative system would cost an estimated $4 million, minus a likely $400,000 to $800,000 grant, according to Devich. The city will have to decide whether to pay that cost or repurpose the Ice Arena building, which would come with its own costs, he explained.

As that decision sits on the horizon, Elliott accepts that maintaining Richfield’s resources comes with a price tag.

“There’s a recognition,” he said, “that if you stand still, you go stagnant.”

