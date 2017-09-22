Hanson hangs it up

After 10 years in pro baseball, Eden Prairie grad retires

Going into his second full season with the St. Paul Saints, Eden Prairie native Nate Hanson, 30, talked over his future as a pro baseball player with his wife.

“We have a 13-month old son now and it might be time to move on,” he said. “I haven’t had a summer at home since high school.”

After the Gophers season concluded Hanson immediately moved on to the Northwoods League to play for the Mankato Moon Dogs before embarking on 10 summers of pro ball starting with Elizabethon (Tennessee) of the Appalachian League, a Minnesota Twins Rookie level team where he played 29 games. He was drafted by the Twins in the 28th round of the 2008 MLB June Amateur Draft. Nate Hanson (Photos courtesy of the St. Paul Saints)

After two full seasons with the St. Paul Saints, Eden Prairie’s Nate Hanson retired from professional baseball earlier in September.

Hanson was part of Eden Prairie’s first state baseball championship team in 2004 and went on to find success at the Legion and collegiate levels.

He played 716 games over eight seasons in the Twins farm system reaching Triple-A Rochester for 60 games over three seasons as an infielder. He had 42 hits, 11 doubles, four home runs, scored 20 runs, drove in 24 RBIs. walked 13 times, stole 13 bases and struck out 41 times.

He joined the Saints for the final 19 games of the season in August, 2015 after being released from the Twins. He hit .290 (231-for-796) with 54 doubles, 26 home runs, 135 RBIs, scored 128 runs with an OPS of 814 and slugging percentage of .456.

This summer Hanson hit .281 with a season-high 13 home runs, 25 doubles and 66 RBIs playing in 99-of-100 games. He was also hit nine times, second most on the team and the one game he missed came after he was hit in the elbow with a pitch and couldn’t move his elbow the next day.

“It’s bittersweet,” Hanson said soon after the Saints season came to an end on Sept. 4 as they didn’t qualify for the American Association playoffs. “It’s a bummer but even right now it feels like it’s just the end of a season. I’m sure in January it will hit me. That’s when you start hitting and throwing just about every day.”

Being able to spent the last three seasons with the St. Paul baseball club was a blessing. “Being able to play for the Saints and actually be home and see my son and wife after every game was great and my parents made it to CHS Field for just about every game,” he said. “The situation couldn’t have been any better and to be honest, the last two years are the most fun I’ve had in pro ball. From the way we’re treated at CHS Field to the fans to the enter organization, it’s top-notch.”

He was able to be part of a champagne celebration in 2016 helping the Saints win the North Division regular season crown. Hanson set an American Association record for fielding percentage and hit over .300 for the Saints.

Playing baseball at CHS Field, Hanson caught himself checking out the between-inning shenanigans from time to time. “You check out the video board to see who did what,” he said.

With a decade of experience as a professional baseball player, Hanson tried to share advice with the younger teammates in a similar fashion the older guys took him under their wing in the lower levels of the minors with the Twins. “My advice to those guys was to find a routine that works for you and do it. You don’t have to do my routine but find one for you so you are ready to go,” Hanson said as he honed that routine with advice from the Twins minor league coordinators. “Some days you’re not going to feel 100 percent so you have to save it for the game.” (Photos courtesy of the St. Paul Saints)

Nate Hanson not only was a standout for Eden Prairie but went on to play for the Gophers, Saints and the Twins farm system.

Hanson was drafted by the Twins as a third baseman and returned to the hot corner to close out his pro career. In between he split time at first and second bases. He also played a handful of games at left field, short stop and even pitched one inning with Class A Beloit in 2009.

“The Twins are big on (playing several positions) and I knew that if I made it to the bigs, it would be as a utility (player) so I made sure to give it 100 percent every day and I was picking the brains of the field coordinators to keep learning,” Hanson said. “Tom Kelly took me under his wing and he’s straight forward guy so I learned how to play first base under him and Paul Molitor who as the infield coordinator at the time along with Sam Perlozzo.”

Hanson felt the most comfortable at third base but made the slide to first base where the role has less to do with throwing and the focus is on keeping the ball in front of the fielder.

As a member of the Minnesota Gophers, Hanson was a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten honoree as a standout third baseman and was the third Gopher taken in the draft by the Twins. He hit .338 and .359 in his two seasons as the Gophers regular third baseman and won the Northwoods League batting title in 2007 with a .363 average.

Hanson recalled many fond memories from playing for the Gophers including facing a Florida State team for the season opener with Buster Posey at short stop and as their closer. As a sophomore Hanson faced St. Louis pitcher Lance Lynn and Boston pitcher Drew Pomeranz.

“Making the NCAA Tournament in San Diego was another highlight since we have family there,” he said as was playing summer ball in Mankato. “That was a great experience because if you had any intentions of playing pro ball you had to do it to play close to 100 games from college and summer ball. We traveled on a bus and it was a great experience.

“I went into the draft not expecting much. It was surreal that my hometown team gave me a chance to play for them.”

Current Twins star Brian Dozier was at High A Fort Myers when Hanson was first in the system. “Tom Kelly and Molitor were very influential on my career early on,” he explained.

While playing for Jake Mauer, Joe Mauer joined the team for a rehab assignment. Hanson, wearing the No. 7 jersey offered to free up the lucky number for St. Paul’s own. “We got in the lockeroom after I found out he was coming and talked with him about the number and he said, ‘No. You are No. 7 for this team. Take it back because I’m not taking it.’ So he wore a number in the 30s or 40s because he wanted me to keep it since I was there all season.”

Mauer, the Twins current first baseman, gave Hanson, who hit behind him in the lineup, a pair of home and away batting gloves with No. 7 embroidered.

“I’ll never forget that, standing on the on-deck circle hitting behind him,” Hanson said. “He was such a down to Earth guy.”

As for the Hanson’s future, he plans to continue coaching and instructing at Gene Larkin Baseball in Edina, something he’s done since 2008. “I’m on the job hunt, trying to be a professional in another career,” Hanson said as he was a Communications major at Minnesota and doesn’t have a lot of office experience.

He helped Eden Prairie High School coach John Butyne and the coaching staff on their spring break trip last spring. “He asked and I absolutely made it work,” Hanson said. “It was fun to be around the varsity-aged kids and just listen to how they (coached and players) interacted. John and his staff treats them like young men and not just kids. I helped out as much as I could.”

