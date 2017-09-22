Edina Police Report: Sept. 4-8

Sept. 4 – Suspicious activity was reported at DBrians, 5820 Lincoln Drive.

A report of harassing communications was made from the 4800 block of West 50th Street.

A vehicle valued at $10,000 was stolen by an unknown person on the 4000 block of Parklawn Avenue.

A 62-year-old Edina resident was arrested for second-degree DWI after a traffic stop at West 78th Street and Glasgow Drive.

Sept. 5 – A 32-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.

A theft of $60 in currency by an unknown person was reported on the 7500 block of Ikola Way.

A theft of $83 worth of miscellaneous items by an unknown person was reported on the 7500 block of Ikola Way.

A burglary of $2,800 worth of miscellaneous items by an unknown person was reported on the 5700 block of Drew Avenue.

A 65-year-old Edina woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after a traffic stop on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.

Sept. 6 – A burglary was reported on the 7100 block of Amundson Avenue.

A 36-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested for theft after shoplifting $36 worth of miscellaneous items from Whole Foods, 7401 France Ave. S.

A theft of $6,917 worth of miscellaneous items by an unknown person was reported on the 5300 block of France Avenue.

A 54-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for theft after shoplifting $99 worth of miscellaneous items at the AT&T store, 1945 Southdale Center.

A 24-year-old Edina man was arrested for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on the 7000 block of Normandale Road.

A 25-year-old St. Paul man and a 29-year-old Cleveland, Ohio, man were arrested for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.

A 27-year-old Elk River woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and fleeing police after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 50th Street.

Sept. 7 – A domestic assault was reported on the 5000 block of Bedford Avenue.

A 21-year-old Eden Prairie resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on the 4700 block of West 70th Street.

Sept. 8 – Suspicious activity was reported on the 4600 block of West 77th Street.