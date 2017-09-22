Edina City Council approves 5.8 percent preliminary levy increase

Graphs show Edina’s levy amounts in recent years, left, compared to the rate of levy increases, right. (Graphs courtesy city of Edina)

The Edina City Council put its vision to practice earlier this month when it approved a preliminary tax levy and budget for 2018.

“This budgeting is really a translation of priorities,” Councilmember Kevin Staunton said during the Dec. 6 council meeting, before a 2018 levy increase of 5.8 percent was approved by unanimous vote.

Staunton was particularly pleased the budget acknowledged the priority of upgrading and modernizing Edina’s park facilities.

“I’ve been frustrated over (my) first two and a half years on the council with our unfunded park resources,” Staunton said.

The budget, as summarized by City Manager Scott Neal, is characterized by “large investments in capital spending and large changes in the way that we allocate money … to provide more money for capital reinvestment in city facilities.”

Additionally, the budget acknowledges a quality of life survey that demonstrated residents’ priorities. Two of their clearest priorities are housing services, environmental protection and public safety, Neal said.

“We had strong levels of support from residents in our quality of life survey for the service levels in our public safety departments. We want to preserve those the best we can,” Neal said.

The budget, he noted, reduces greenhouse gas emissions by paying closer attention to environmental practices, protects neighbors of residential redevelopment, enables quicker response to neighborhood traffic issues and creates a new transit option at Southdale Center.

The budget also funds the actions that will come from the city’s Race and Equity Taskforce, and dedicates funds to staffing time and consultant fees to reawaken the Grandview redevelopment project, according to Neal.

With those priorities in mind, Edina’s preliminary tax levy is set at a maximum of $35.8 million in 2018.

The rate at which the levy is increasing continues a trend of smaller annual jumps. The increase has been by a smaller percentage each year since 2015, when the uptick was 8.2 percent. For a house at the median value – $501,000 – the preliminary 2018 levy represents a $7 per month increase on the tax bill.

‘Windchill factor’

With a vote on the final levy coming in December, Staunton hoped city staff members would be able to address what his council colleague Mike Fischer termed the “windchill factor.”

“We have this levy increase percentage, but what does that percentage feel like when you take into account the growth of the tax base and the community,” Staunton said.

Mayor Jim Hovland voted to approve the preliminary levy, but he was not fully satisfied with all the budget’s particulars.

“There are some things I want to drill down on between now and December 6,” Hovland said, specifying a question over personnel as one of those items. “There are some things I need to get more conformable with, or we need to decide to drop out of the budget.”

This was the first time through Edina’s levy and budget process for new Director of Finance Don Uram. Councilmember Bob Stewart asked Uram, who previously served as director of finance for the city of Prior Lake, to explain what is different in Edina under his new guidance.

“I think what I brought to the table this year was a more aggressive look at what the departments were doing from a budgeting perspective,” Uram said.

There is still budgeting work left to be done this year, Neal noted. Additional market information and data from the county and state is still to be collected, he said.

“So we continue to refine those market value numbers, the numbers that we tax against,” Neal said.

It’s possible the final tax bill will be smaller than the preliminary version that technically only represents a cap, Councilmember Mary Brindle observed.

She said it was worth noting “that we are not setting the levy tonight. We are setting as high as it could be, and it could be less when it all gets shaken out in the coming couple of months.”

Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @RISunCurrent.