Church of Christ Richfield celebrates 60 years

The church’s present day congregation assembles outside Church of Christ Richfield, which was constructed in 1959. (Submitted photo)

The Church of Christ Richfield celebrated its Diamond Jubilee Sept. 17, marking the occasion with worship and a lunch.

The Church of Christ Richfield sprang out of the Central Church of Christ in Minneapolis in 1957, after church leadership purchased four lots at the corner of 73rd Street and Humboldt Avenue, with a vision of serving new worshipers in the south and west suburbs.

Those first years, the church met at Grange Hall in Edina, before moving into its freshly constructed home in 1959 at 7314 Humboldt Ave. in Richfield. Today, led by Minister Ethan Bilbrey, The Church of Christ The congregation of Church of Christ Richfield gathers outside the Grange Hall in Edina in 1957, the year the church was founded. (Submitted photo)

Richfield meets for worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. All-ages Bible classes are at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Additionally, the church holds a potluck after worship the first Sunday of every month.

The Church of Christ Richfield has a range of other programming – marriage parenting and financial classes, the Magi Project (Christmas in a shoe box), the men’s Boundary Waters Canoe Trek, women’s ministry, Trunk or Treat and Flaming Pine Youth Camp.

Info: richfieldcofc.com, 612-869-2677