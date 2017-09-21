They’re perfect so far: Hornet football players prepare for Eastview

The Edina High football team is off to a flying start under first-year head coach Derrin Lamker, and the Hornets will look for win No. 4 when they play a 7 p.m. game Friday, Sept. 22, at Eastview.

Edina rolled to a 29-0 victory over Wayzata Sept. 15 at Edina’s Kuhlman Field. It was a victory of domination, as the Hornets shut down Wayzata’s attack. For the second week in a row, coach Lambert Brown’s Trojans were without their starting quarterback, junior Keaton Heide, who has been sidelined since Week 1 with a foot injury. Edina High linebacker Nick Bloom (8) lowers the boom on Wayzata quarterback Marco LoPesio (10) during Edina’s 29-0 victory Sept. 15 at Edina’s Kuhlman Field. (Photo Courtesy of Guy Warren Photography)

Senior quarterback Ryan Meyer, who has engineered all three of Edina’s victories thus far, likes the way the Hornet defense sets up the offense.

“It is a relief to have a defense that has bailed us out countless times already,” said Meyer after Friday night’s win.

The star of the defense in the Wayzata game was free safety Luke Glenna, a senior captain who picked off three passes

Edina is facing an Eastview team they know something about in Week 4.

“We are going to enjoy this win tonight,” said Meyer. “Then we’ll start looking at film of Eastview.”

Eastview will be hungry, coming off a 17-0 loss to Shakopee on the 15th.

Hornet captain and senior linebacker Nick Bloom said his team is anxious for another shutout.

“Sure, we’d like to put another donut on the board,” he said. “This is a big road game for us.”

In its only other road game this season, the Hornets needed a 10-yard touchdown pass from Meyer to Glenna to beat Rosemount 20-17 in overtime.

Against Wayzata, the Hornets struggled early and the score after the first quarter was 0-0.

When Edina got rolling in the second quarter, the result was a pair of touchdowns. Meyer scored on a 1-yard run for a 7-0 lead, and then Meyer hit his favorite target, senior Anders Nelson with an 8-yard touchdown pass.

Coach Lamker asked his boys to turn up the intensity in the second half, and his wish was their command.

In the third quarter, Glenna returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown, and then Meyer passed to Bloom for a two-point conversion, as the scored climbed to 22-0.

Edina put the game away in the fourth quarter when Meyer tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Glenna.

“Our offense tonight was ground and pound,” said Bloom. “By holding onto the ball, our offense gave the defense a rest.”

When he thought about his two-point conversion, Bloom smiled.

“Opponents don’t expect me to come in on offense,” he said. “But we have a couple plays.”

While Edina has a 3-0 mark, so do two other Lake schools. Minnetonka is undefeated after edging Maple Grove 28-21 on the 15th. The same night, coach Mike Grant’s Eden Prairie squad shut out Prior Lake 24-0. The fifth Lake Conference school, Hopkins, is the only winless team from the league. The Royals dropped a 31-6 decision at Armstrong on the 15th.

Armstrong’s Tyler Flis completed 15 of 22 passes for 328 yards and a touchdown, while compiling a quarterback rating of 131.6.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]