Photos: Penn Fest 2017

Penn Avenue was filled with shuffling feet instead of screeching tires Sept. 17 for Open Streets at Penn Fest. The annual event closes Penn Avenue to vehicle traffic in favor of a community celebration of the avenue and the community as a whole. Businesses and organizations were set up along the street offering activities and information as Penn Avenue was filled with singing, dancing and games.

< > Atticus Paczkowski, 5, of Minneapolis receives a helping hand from Richfield Firefighter Chris Faint as Atticus aims a firehose at targets outside of the Richfield fire station during Pennfest. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)