Photos: Penn Fest 2017

Penn Avenue was filled with shuffling feet instead of screeching tires Sept. 17 for Open Streets at Penn Fest. The annual event closes Penn Avenue to vehicle traffic in favor of a community celebration of the avenue and the community as a whole. Businesses and organizations were set up along the street offering activities and information as Penn Avenue was filled with singing, dancing and games.

Kyle Heaser of Circle Pines demonstrates his aerial acrobatics high above the Pennfest crowd watching the BMX freestyle show presented by Ride Brand of St. Louis Park. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks) Atticus Paczkowski, 5, of Minneapolis receives a helping hand from Richfield Firefighter Chris Faint as Atticus aims a firehose at targets outside of the Richfield fire station during Pennfest. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks) Conductor Richard Burt, right, leads the Richfield Symphonic Band during the closing hour of Pennfest. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks) Flutist Lori Gerhardson performs along with the Richfield Symphonic Band during the closing hour of Pennfest. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks) Daniella Vargas of Minneapolis performs with the Kalpulli Ketzal Coatlicue Aztec dancing troupe, one of several ethnic dance groups who performed during Pennfest. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig) Michelle Ochoa of Minneapolis performs with the Kalpulli Ketzal Coatlicue Aztec dancing troupe, one of several ethnic dance groups who performed during Pennfest. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)
