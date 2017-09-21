Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RICHFIELD AND CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE RICHFIELD-BLOOMINGTON WATERSHED MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION COMPREHENSIVE WATERSHED MANAGEMENT PLAN
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Richfield City Council and the Bloomington City Council, the Commissioners of the Richfield-Bloomington Watershed Management Organization, will conduct a Public Hearing to receive comments and consider the updated Richfield-Bloomington Watershed Management Organization Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan on Monday, October 2, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Haeg Conference Room at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington Minnesota 55431.
All persons interested are hereby notified to be present and they will be heard.
BY ORDER OF THE RICHFIELD-BLOOMINGTON
WATERSHED MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION
Jeff Pearson Bryan Gruidl
Executive Director Assistant Executive Director
City of Richfield City of Bloomington
1901 E 66th St 1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Richfield, Minnesota 55423 Bloomington, MN 55431
612-861-9791 952-563-4557
AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 952-563-8729
Published in the
Richfield Sun Current
Bloomington Sun Current
September 21, 2017
733806
http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/09/733806-1.pdf