Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RICHFIELD AND CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE RICHFIELD-BLOOMINGTON WATERSHED MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION COMPREHENSIVE WATERSHED MANAGEMENT PLAN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Richfield City Council and the Bloomington City Council, the Commissioners of the Richfield-Bloomington Watershed Management Organization, will conduct a Public Hearing to receive comments and consider the updated Richfield-Bloomington Watershed Management Organization Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan on Monday, October 2, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Haeg Conference Room at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington Minnesota 55431.

All persons interested are hereby notified to be present and they will be heard.

BY ORDER OF THE RICHFIELD-BLOOMINGTON

WATERSHED MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION

Jeff Pearson Bryan Gruidl

Executive Director Assistant Executive Director

City of Richfield City of Bloomington

1901 E 66th St 1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Richfield, Minnesota 55423 Bloomington, MN 55431

612-861-9791 952-563-4557

AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 952-563-8729

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

Bloomington Sun Current

September 21, 2017

