Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL

Notice is hereby given that the Bloomington City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 2, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota, 55431, to consider the proposed assessment roll for public improvements consisting of common excavation, storm sewer and appurtenances, concrete curb and gutter, grading, base construction, bituminous resurfacing, turf restoration, and landscaping, which have been or will be constructed on the streets described hereafter, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.011 to 429.111 (Laws 1953, Ch. 398) as amended. The total estimated cost of the improvements is approximately $11.8M. The total estimated assessments are approximately $1.6M.

The areas considered benefited by said improvements and proposed to be assessed for the cost thereof consists of those parcels and lands immediately abutting, accessing, or draining to the streets described as follows:

All of the properties proposed to be assessed for these improvements are within the City of Bloomington, County of Hennepin, State of Minnesota.

The proposed assessment roll is on file in the office of the City Clerk in the Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, and is open to public inspection from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday until the hearing. Please contact Jen Desrude by phone at 952-563-4862 with questions.

In addition to considering verbal objections made at the hearing, the City Council will consider written objections made to the City Clerk at the meeting or any time prior thereto.

SENIOR CITIZEN HARDSHIP TAX DEFERRAL: Pursuant to M.S.A 435.193-195 and resolution of the City Council, deferral of special assessments may occur under certain conditions for homestead property to persons 65 years of age or older, (or retired by virtue of a permanent and total disability) for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments.

THIS ASSESSMENT MAY BE APPEALED to district court, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 429.081, by serving notice of this appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk within 30 days after adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within 10 days after service upon the Mayor or City Clerk.

No appeal may be taken as to the amount of any assessment adopted, unless a written objection signed by the affected property owner is filed with the municipal clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. Written and oral objections thereto by any property owner will be considered by the City Council at the assessment hearing.

/s/ Shelly A. Hanson

City Engineer

Department of Public Works

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

September 21, 28, 2017

732962

