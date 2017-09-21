Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

By the City Council

Notice is hereby given that the Bloomington City Council will hold two public hearings on Monday, October 2, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota, 55431, to consider the proposed assessment roll for financing of the installation of energy efficiency and conservation improvements as approved by the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program administered by the Saint Paul Port Authority, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 216C.435, 216C.436, and 429.011 to 429.111 (Laws 1953, Ch. 398) as amended. The two benefited properties have petitioned through the PACE program for up to a combined amount of $2,150,000 of special assessments.

All of the properties proposed to be assessed for these improvements are within the City of Bloomington, County of Hennepin, State of Minnesota.

The proposed assessment roll is on file in the office of the City Clerk in the Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, and is open to public inspection from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday until the hearing. Please contact Jen Desrude by phone at 952-563-4862 with questions.

In addition to considering verbal objections made at the hearing, the City Council will consider written objections made to the City Clerk at the meeting or any time prior thereto.

/s/ Shelly A. Hanson

City Engineer

Department of Public Works

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

September 21, 28, 2017

734411