Morrow’s tomorrow: Retiring Police Lt. Jim Morrow eyes futures for anti-human trafficking initiatives, himself

Lt. Morrow

At the end of the month, the Eden Prairie Police Department will bid farewell, professionally at least, to Lt. Jim Morrow, who has led a decorated career of public service for nearly three decades at the department.

In his own words, he leaves “a career fulfilled.”

“I’ve been fortunate,” said Morrow. “There are people who go through law enforcement who wish they should have done this, or wish they would have done that, with different duties … but I’m walking away happy with everything that I’ve done and a positive attitude.”

Morrow ticked off some of the duties he has held throughout the years. One of Eden Prairie’s first SWAT team members, Morrow racked up 20-plus years on that team, in addition to serving for years as a police K-9 officer, undercover narcotics investigations with Southwest Drug Task Force and others.

Also begun under Morrow’s direction were the department’s crime tech unit, in which officers can perform forensic analysis in-house, as well as a regional response training group for mass casualty/active shooter scenarios, the structure of which has been adopted countywide.

Cleaning up the I-494 corridor

For the last few years of his career, Morrow was an instrumental part of an increased focus on human trafficking on the part of the Eden Prairie Police Department and several other area departments.

“Three years ago, we really pushed this initiative to make a greater focus on combating human trafficking,” said Morrow. “Depending on which studies you look at, all of them, federally, have said that the Twin Cities area is a very high market for trafficked persons.”

For Eden Prairie, the first step was partnering with another nearby department in Plymouth that had adopted a proactive approach to the issue. An officer, now Detective Carter Staaf, was tasked with human trafficking as his primary focus, and the initiative grew.

In spring 2016, investigators from the police departments of Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Plymouth, Maple Grove, Bloomington and Richfield formed the 494 Corridor Group. The goal of the inter-department group was and is to investigate crimes related to human trafficking along Interstate 494, which runs through each of the communities.

To date, the group has collectively arrested 90 people and recovered 21 victims, according to the police department.

The group collaborates on investigations, including working large, multi-pronged details on the same day, but it allows for the sharing of information and tighter coordination in responding to time-sensitive scenarios, within the corridor and without.

“We had a situation this past spring, where Woodbury conducted a detail and they recovered a female who was being trafficked by a group,” said Morrow. “From that arrest, they learned that there was another girl being trafficked at a hotel in Golden Valley.

Continued Morrow, “So, they made a quick phone call to Carter Staaf, our investigator, and he was able to rally people really quick in the surrounding areas – Maple Grove, Plymouth, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Bloomington – to be able to respond out there and help with that investigation.”

Morrow said that this trend of collaboration between agencies in response to human trafficking was only increasing, to great effect.

“I think that’s what you’re going to see now — a greater emphasis on regionalizing the efforts in human trafficking,” said Morrow. “Now, [the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension] is creating a task force – they just put it together within the last week – where they’re going to try and be a centerpoint for all information involving human trafficking. So there will be a place for us to search for information, and also pass on information.

A path to a better life

The largest change in approach in recent years, from the law enforcement perspective, has been how officers dealt with individuals on the supply end of prostitution.

“Really, you take it back three, five years plus, we were arresting people and not taking time to find out what their stories were, especially victims who were arrested for prostitution or solicitation,” recalled Morrow. “Right now, what we’re doing is treating people involved in prostitution as victims, spending a lot of time talking to them, and finding out their story.”

Part of that work is done through recovery details, in which officers pose as customers seeking to solicit sex, in hopes of making contact with these sex workers.

“We’ll make contact with probably 40 people in about a 6-hour period, and out of those 40, we’ll probably be able to bring in anywhere from eight to 12,” said Morrow. “When they come in, basically, what we’re looking for is if there’s anybody who’s forcing this person into this sex act.”

With the help of staff members from victim outreach groups, officers offer services and protection to these individuals. Morrow noted that many respond to the offers.

“When you ask them, ‘Is there any place you’d rather be than right here?’, we had two girls who said, ‘I’d rather be in college — if I could be anywhere, I’d be back in college,’” said Morrow. “It breaks your heart.

The ultimate goal of the recovery details, said Morrow, was to enable victims of human trafficking to break free, getting them back to their families. It’s trying, as he said, to give them a path to a better life.

Tackling demand & awareness

The sex industry has two sides, of course — supply and demand. The department’s efforts to address the demand aspect of human trafficking are not as sympathetic as its recovery details, particularly with regard to those seeking to solicit sex from underage individuals.

Morrow recalled a detail, conducted by Eden Prairie in August, that sought to bring these individuals to justice — one of several the department has conducted in recent years.

“We focused on a juvenile detail, where we acted as a 15-year-old girl who was soliciting for sex,” said Morrow. “On those days, we’ll have upwards of 150 to 180 people who contact us via the internet … we’ll talk to these people, tell them we’re a 15-year-old girl, and the customer – or the person who ends up coming – sets the price and the sex acts that they plan on doing with this 15-year-old girl. Then, when they arrive, we place them under arrest.”

He also noted the benefits of awareness, both on the part of officers and the community, in responding to the issue. He recalled one incident in particular where proaction was key.

“We had just got done doing one of our classes, educating our staff, when our officers got a call from a group of juveniles, who said they’d just dropped a friend off at SouthWest Bus Station,” said Morrow. “[The friend] was headed to Phoenix to meet a guy who she’d met on the internet. She was a 16-year-old girl, having some problems at home, and she was going to go look for a better life in Phoenix with this guy.”

Morrow recalled that when two officers arrived at the bus station, the bus had already left, but one officer rushed to intercept it, while the other continued investigating.

“What we ended up learning, after they recovered the girl and through looking at who this person was that she was making contact with, was that he’d been arrested previously for human trafficking,” said Morrow. “What he had done, previously, with the girls and women — he would abuse them for a lengthy period of time, and then he would tattoo them, to make them his property.

“They ended up going after him federally,” continued Morrow. “That was a 16-year-old girl from Eden Prairie, who we were able to stop. Her family may never have seen her again.”

Retirement

With just days left until Morrow retires, he reflected on everything that he’s accomplished, as well as everything he’ll miss.

“It’s been a rewarding career,” said Morrow. “The biggest thing I’m going to miss is helping people.”

His current plans are taking a few months off, and enjoying time at home with his family, but Morrow said that he intended to find a way to continue helping people. What form that might take, he hadn’t quite nailed down.

“You go into this job — everybody comes in for different reasons, but it all really revolves around wanting to help others,” said Morrow. “You get opportunities to come in and help people in times when they are in dire need, and that’s really rewarding.”

Morrow said that he would also be finding a way to stay involved with the police department, identifying his brothers and sisters in uniform as family.

“It’s been 30-plus years of being a large family,” said Morrow. “They’re able to pick you up when you’re down – when you’ve seen something tragic – and they’re able to pat you on the back when you’ve done something good. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a police officer, whether it’s in New York City or Eden Prairie, those are the same stories.”

He also noted how important support from the community had been over the years.

“When things are tough, and the media may not be so positive on law enforcement, the community steps up,” said Morrow. “We get cookies and balloons and letters about what a great job we do.”

Asked if there was anything he wished to say to the communities he has so come to value, Morrow relayed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve.

“I’ve been extremely lucky, and I’ve always been loyal to the department and to the city,” said Morrow. “So, yeah. Good time to leave.

“A career fulfilled is the way I look at it,” he added.