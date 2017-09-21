Minneapolis cop accused of sex crimes in Bloomington

A Minneapolis police officer was charged with six felonies, accused of inappropriate sexual conduct involving his son’s girlfriend, with multiple incidents occurring in Bloomington.

David E. Campbell, 59, was arrested Sept. 8, following an investigation by the Bloomington Police Department. He had been living, along with his family and the alleged victim, in various Bloomington motels during the time of the arrest, according to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court.

Campbell was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of terroristic threats.

A Bloomington Police Department detective met with the victim – a 16-year-old girl – her 17-year-old boy-friend and a school social worker from St. Paul on Sept. 7. The victim had reported being sexually assaulted by Campbell, and said that incidents had occurred in Bloomington, including recent incidents at La Quinta Inn, 7815 Nicollet Ave., according to the complaint.

The victim lived with her boyfriend, his parents and other children in various hotels, and had previously been living in hotels in Bloomington, Minneapolis and Roseville. The victim said that some of the incidents had occurred in the hotels, as well as during ride-alongs she did in Campbell’s squad car while he was on duty, the complaint noted.

The complaint details incidents dating back to February, when Campbell allegedly asked the victim what her bra size was, and then purchased lace bras and underwear for her from Victoria’s Secret at Mall of America. The victim’s boyfriend was present and thought it was suspicious that his father had done so, according to the complaint.

Campbell is accused of requesting photographs of the victim wearing the underwear, using his phone, and allegedly exposed himself her. During ride-alongs, the victim said he fondled her and put his hand in her pants while they were outside of his squad car. During one ride-along Campbell allegedly threatened to shoot the girl in the head if she reported his actions. The victim said she remains fearful that Campbell will hurt her, the complaint explained.

Campbell’s son confronted him while they were on a family trip in South Dakota. Campbell was nervous and tried to get his son and the victim to discuss the matter in a more private area, but the teens refused, fearing for their safety, the complaint noted.

Campbell was arrested during a traffic stop one day after the Bloomington Police Department’s investigation commenced. A search of his vehicle turned up a fixed-blade knife, a magazine containing six .45-caliber rounds, a chemical irritant and two cellphones. Officers attempted to question Campbell on Sept. 9, but he declined to speak. Officers had a search warrant for the phones, and Campbell provided a passcode for his work phone, but claimed he could not remember the passcode for his personal phone, according to the complaint.

Campbell was charged Sept. 12 and released on Sept. 13 after posting bond, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office jail roster. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 12.

If convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, Campbell faces up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for each count, with a minimum 10-year conditional release. If convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, Campbell faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine for each count, with a minimum 10-year conditional release. If convicted of terroristic threats, Campbell faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Indecent exposure

A 53-year-old Bloomington man claimed his actions were innocent but wound up arrested for indecent exposure following an incident outside of a Bloomington coffee shop.

A man reported returning to his vehicle in the parking lot of Caribou Coffee, 3835 W. Old Shakopee Road, at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sept. 13 and seeing the suspect sitting inside a white van parked next to him. The man said the suspect was sitting in the driver’s seat and clearly had his shorts pulled down and was exposing himself. The suspect drove away, but the man was able to provide a license plate number and description of the vehicle, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Kim Clauson.

A police officer following up the report identified the vehicle as belonging to a Bloomington resident on the 11100 block of Quinn Avenue. The officer made contact with the owner, who matched the description of the suspect. The witness was brought to the scene to verify it was the same man from the coffee shop parking lot, Clauson noted.

The suspect denied exposing himself, claiming that he was sweaty and had an itch following a workout, Clauson said.

Stolen vehicle

A Minneapolis man and two Minneapolis boys were arrested at Mall of America after they were identified as the occupants of a stolen vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was identified by a mall license plate scanner at 10 a.m. Sept. 8. Surveillance video showed three males exiting the vehicle, and provided a description for the trio. A police officer inside the mall identified a trio matching the description near the mall’s Hard Rock Café restaurant, according to Clauson.

Police officers confronted the trio in the mall and arrested them. A 19-year-old Minneapolis man was the driver of the vehicle and had the key in his possession at the time of arrest. He was booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. The two males with him, a 14-year-old Minneapolis boy and a 15-year-old boy with no permanent address, were booked for riding in a stolen vehicle, Clauson said.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in St. Paul on Sept. 6, she noted.

DWI

A 45-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested for driving while impaired, hit-and-run and driving without a license after he was accused of hitting a parked vehicle.

The suspect was arrested at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sept. 11 near the Bloomington Event Center of the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1114 American Blvd. W., Clauson said.

An off-duty police officer was working security at the event center and received a report from a witness that the driver of a red truck hit a parked vehicle in the event center’s lot and drove off. The suspect had driven to the parking lot of HOM Furniture to the north of the event center, however, and the officer was able to drive over to the parking lot and detain him, Clauson explained.

The suspect appeared to be intoxicated when he stepped out of his vehicle and had to hold onto his truck to maintain his balance. He failed field sobriety tests and had a preliminary blood-alcohol concentration of .29. Upon his arrest and testing at the Bloomington jail, his blood-alcohol concentration registered .26, Clauson said.

He was booked for third-degree DWI due to his high blood-alcohol concentration, she noted.

