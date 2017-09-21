Matthew Fox announces candidacy for Edina School Board

Matthew Fox – Edina resident, husband, and father of two – has announced his bid for the Edina School Board. In a personal statement on his website, Fox describes his platform is based on, “Commitment, Collaboration, and Creativity.”

Fox’s approach centers around putting students and teachers first, making data-informed decisions with community input, managing resources responsibly, and sharing decision-making rationales openly with the Edina community.

“Edina is a wonderful community and our school system is why many families choose to raise their children here,” Fox said. “My priorities are to improve communication and strategic planning as a school board member. This will enable us to bring our community members into the process and ensure all students have the necessary resources to reach their highest potential.”

Fox says he brings a unique professional background to the board. Currently, Fox works as the CEO of a genetic research company that provides personalized evaluations for children with rare disease. In previous roles, Fox was the head of corporate strategy at Upsher-Smith, a family-owned pharmaceutical company in Maple Grove, and he spent more than a decade as a professional healthcare fund manager.

Having worked closely with families and foundations supporting people with rare disease, developing long term operating plans, and managing large investment decisions, Fox will bring an empathetic and strategic perspective to the Edina School Board.

Fox asks that district residents may reach out to him if they would like to share ideas about the best ways to serve students in the district. His own children will be in the school system for the next 16 years, and he pledges his commitment to making a difference for all students in Edina, he said.

For information, visit foxforedina.com or contact Fox at [email protected]