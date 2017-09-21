In celebration of life, search for justice continues for Richfield’s O’Shaughnessy

Photos of Jonathan O’Shaughnessy adorn posters set up in the Richfield American Legion as family and friends gathered to celebrate his life. (Submitted photo)

Loved-ones of Jonathan O’Shaughnessy are trying to make sure people don’t forget the 24-year-old who was slain this summer in the Richfield neighborhood he called home.

The Richfield American Legion hosted a fundraiser and celebration of O’Shaughnessy’s life Sept. 17. O’Shaughnessy was gunned down in the street July 3, in the area of 64th Street and Fourth Avenue, as he walked home from the Richfield Fourth of July Street Dance.

Despite $14,500 in reward money being Jonathan O’Shaughnessy was 24 when he was gunned down in the neighborhood where he grew up. (Submitted photo)

offered, police have not announced any breaks in the case. Investigators were particularly searching for two bicyclists who are believed to have seen the drive-by shooting, which police said involved a 1990s minivan.

Crime Stoppers of Minnesota is offering a reward up to $4,500 for information on the murder. The family of O’Shaughnessy has put up its own $10,000 reward.

Anyone with information on the murder may contact Crime Stoppers at CrimeStoppersMN.org, by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous.

— Compiled by Andrew Wig