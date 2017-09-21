Hornets enter Griak CC meet

In a cross country meet that could include as many as 55 schools, it might be difficult to follow just one runner.

However, it might not be that difficult if the runner you’re watching is Edina senior captain Emily Kompelien.

Kompelien will lead the Hornets into the Roy Griak Invitational Saturday, Sept. 23, at the University of Minnesota Golf Course. Edina fans are hoping she’ll be near the head of the pack, and of course, that would make her easier to spot. Emily Kompelien is the leader of the Edina High girls cross country team. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

“We’ll see a lot of good teams on Saturday,” said Edina head coach Matt Gabrielson. “Great Oaks from California, Naperville North from Illinois, Wayzata. Those teams are all among the top 25 in the nation.”

Edina is also among the nation’s top 25 after winning the Minnesota Class AA championship the last two years.

Kompelien is one of the best in the Midwest, but she’s certainly not the only prominent runner for Edina. The Schreiner sisters, Sadie and Liesl, both have All-State credentials, along with Maria Rickman. Morgan Richter, Edina’s super soph All-State returnee, is likely to miss the Griak meet due to an injury, but Gabrielson is hoping she’ll be back for the Chaska Lions Meet on Oct. 3.

Gabrielson is pleased to see Kompelien having so much success in her senior year. She breezed to victory in the Northwoods Invitational earlier this season.

“Emily is in the best shape of her life, no question,” said Gabrielson. “She’s a well-rounded girl from a good family, who has the right perspective. Slowly, but surely, she is developing her leadership skills, and she does whatever is requested of her [by the coaches].”

None of Edina’s top three runners participated in the Applejack Invitational Sept. 16 in Lakeville, but the Hornets still dominated with five finishers in the top 10. Edina scored 33 points to 132 for second-place Shakopee and 140 for third-place Farmington.

Edina’s leader, Macy Iyer, covered the 5K course in 19:18 to finish third. Kitty Berube was second for the Hornets, taking fifth overall in 19:31. Maddie Lawler finished sixth in 19:33. Hornet teammates Julianne Logan and Sadie Schreiner finished ninth and 10th.

“At the Griak, it’s going to be important to execute a patient race plan,” said Gabrielson. “We have to be careful not to get caught up in the emotions and go out too fast. And we have to be ready to bring it home the last 1,000 meters.”

Edina Boys

The Edina High boys cross country team, which is ranked second in the state Class AA poll, will get its first look at No. 1 Wayzata at the Griak Invitational Saturday afternoon.

Edina has won its first two meets of the season, both of which were in Iowa.

Coach Jamie Kirkpatrick is pleased with the way his junior class is developing. Those juniors are led by the only varsity returnee from last year’s state runner-up team, Max Manley.

“We won the Heartland Invitational last weekend against a solid group of teams that included Stillwater,” said Kirkpatrick. “The boys looked stronger than I had hoped on the Iowa State University Course. Max was third overall and ran a 15:52 on a legitimate [5K] cross country course. There was a bit of a gap between him and our No. 2 runner, [senior] Owen Gage. Juniors Brad Squarek, Lucas Selmen and Willem Gokemeijer were our next three finishers. Lucas got three Stillwater runners in the last 400 meters, and that sealed our victory.”

Kirkpatrick talked about the opportunity to race Wayzata this weekend.

“There are six weeks until the state meet, and a lot can happen in that time,” he observed. “Wayzata is incredibly tough, and we’ll take the Griak for what it is – a meet with 55 teams. It’s a different race from any other one we’ll have this season … much different from the Lake Conference Meet, which only has five teams, and the section meet.”

Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter at MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.