Hornet shutout magic continues

Girls soccer team rallies around senior goalkeeper

In the first eight matches of the 2017 girls soccer season, Edina High has allowed only three goals – all of them in a 3-1 loss at Burnsville. Mia Scalia (11) of the Edina High girls soccer team battles for a loose ball. The Hornets have posted seven shutouts in their first eight matches while building a 6-1-1 record. (Sun Current photo by John Sherman)

The other seven matches have produced shutouts, and the Hornets even had one against No. 1-ranked Wayzata in a 0-0 tie.

Edina and Wayzata will go at it again in an 11 a.m. Lake Conference match Saturday, Sept. 23, at Wayzata High Stadium.

Goalkeepers Lolita Fidler of Edina and Madison Lo of Wayzata will both try to duplicate what they did in the first meeting.

“Our field is 10 yards wider than Edina’s field, and that could make a difference,” said Wayzata head coach Tony Peszneker. His Trojans entered the week with a 9-0-1 record, while Edina was almost as impressive at 6-1-1.

“We know first hand that Edina’s goalie [Fidler} is very good,” said Peszneker.

“I respect Wayzata,” said Edina head coach Katie Aafedt. “Tony is one of the best coaches in the state, and they play a skilled, possession-based game.”

If the match comes down to goalkeeping, Aafedt hopes Fidler will have the edge.

Lo has been a standout all season for Wayzata and was especially sharp in a 3-0 victory Sept. 14 at Minnetonka. In that match, she was able to stop a breakaway early in the first half. Two goals from Marissa Kalkar keyed Wayzata’s victory.

Edina also had a 3-0 win in its only Lake Conference test last week. Hopkins played well in the first half, but couldn’t contain

the Hornets’ attack in the second half.

The match was scoreless at halftime before Edina mounted an offensive surge. Once the Hornets had a 3-0 lead, Aafedt replaced Fidler with her No. 2 goalie, Cassie Michel.

Abby Swanda scored early in the second half on a free kick, and the Boman sisters, Maria and Sophia, each scored a goal after that.

“Abby’s goal set the tone,” said Aafedt. “Then Maria scored an unassisted goal. Sophia scored her goal on a great ball from Eva Hendrikson.”

Edina has scored often enough to have seven positive results in the first seven matches, but Aafedt is always looking for ways that her team can improve.

“I’d like to see us find ways to score inside the box,” she said. “Eighty percent of our goals have come on shots from outside the box. Halfway through the regular season, this team has surpassed my expectations, but still the most important thing is to be playing our best soccer at playoff time.”

