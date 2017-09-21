Edina Sun Current Stars of the Week for Sept. 21

Lolita Fidler

The Edina High girls soccer goalie posted her seventh shutout of the 2017 season with late relief help from teammate Cassie Michel in a 3-0 Lake Conference win over Hopkins. Going into this week’s action, the Hornets stood 6-1-1 overall.

Luke Glenna

For the second week in a row, Glenna figured prominently in an Edina High football victory. The senior captain caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Meyer and also returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown.

Matt Lindberg

Edina High’s standout boys soccer forward recorded a hat trick in the Hornets’ 7-0 Lake Conference win Sept. 12 at Kuhlman Field. The three goals brought his season total to 10.

Ryan Meyer

The senior quarterback directed Edina High’s football team to its third consecutive win, as the Hornets rolled past Wayzata 29-0 Sept. 15 at Kuhlman Field. Meyer scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run and also threw two touchdown passes – an 8-yarder to Anders Nelson and a 12-yarder to Luke Glenna. He added a two-point conversion pass to Nick Bloom.

Ben Rodeghier

The Edina High senior soccer forward netted two goals in the Hornets’ 7-0 Lake Conference victory over the Hopkins Royals Sept. 14 at Edina’s Kuhlman Field.