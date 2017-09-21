Edina Sun Current Looking Ahead for Sept. 21

Friday Football

All five Lake Conference schools have football games scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. In a game between two Lake Schools, Eden Prairie will host Wayzata at Aerie Stadium. Hopkins is home for a date with Spring Lake Park at Hopkins High Stadium. Edina will travel south to play Eastview at Eastview High School. Minnetonka is set to travel to Prior Lake.

While competition is by districts now, rather than by conferences, four of the Lake Conference schools are maintaining their football rivalries. Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka and Wayzata will all play one another this season. Hopkins is playing a Class 5A schedule during the regular season, but will participate in the Class 6A state playoffs.

Soccer Rematches

The Lake Conference boys and girls soccer teams will enter the second half of their double round-robin schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Edina and Minnetonka will hook up in a Lake doubleheader. Minnetonka’s boys will host Edina at 5 p.m. on the Field of Dreams. At 7 p.m., the Minnetonka girls will host Edina at Einer Anderson Stadium.

During the first round of Lake play, Edina swept Tonka, taking the boys match 2-1 and the girls match 1-0.