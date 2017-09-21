Eden Prairie Stars of the Week for Sept. 21

David DeJong

The Eden Prairie senior cross country runner finished fourth at the Metro Invite on Saturday at Round Lake Park. He covered the 5,000 meter course in 16:34.44 while the Eagles won the boys varsity title with four runners among the top 10.

Leisl Paulsen

Eden Prairie’s sophomore runner led the team at the home Metro Invite on Saturday with a fourth place finish in 18:55.37. The Eagles finished fourth, 11 points trailing runner-up Henry Sibley and five points off third-place Roseville.

Collin Penn

Eden Prairie’s junior linebacker returned an interception 40 yards for a fourth quarter touchdown in a 24-0 shutout victory at Prior Lake on Sept. 15.

Elizabeth Mohr

The Concordia University junior setter was named Northern Sun Setter of the Week for her role in a pair of 3-1 NSIC wins over Upper Iowa and No. 11 ranked Winona State. She had 117 assists and 20 digs in the matches to give her three double-doubles on the season for the 9-1 Golden Bears.

Felipe Izumi

The Eden Prairie junior receiver caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from Cole Kramer to start the scoring during Friday’s road win at Prior Lake.

Sean Kurtenbach

Eden Prairie’s senior soccer captain had a hat trick and one assist in an 8-1 win at Fargo Sheyanne (North Dakota) on Saturday to boost his season goals total to 11. He scored six times in three games last week.