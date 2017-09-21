Early Saturday rainfall foils Edina Invitational

Hornets denied shot at victory

Eight of the state’s best high school girls tennis team were poised to play in the Edina Invitational Saturday, Sept. 16, but an early-morning thunderstorm forced cancellation of the event.

“We had teams coming from out of town, so I made the decision to cancel,” said Edina head coach Steve Paulsen.

When the clouds moved through town, it became a fairly nice day, but there was no way of knowing that would be the case.

Eden though the No. 1-ranked Hornets missed the chance to defend their title in this annual home meet, they still had two tennis matches last week. Their meetings with Prior Lake and Benilde-St. Margaret’s ended with book-end 5-2 victories.

“Our singles lineup is really strong, so opponents have been stacking their doubles,” said Paulsen.

In both matches last week, Edina lost at first and second doubles and won every place else.

Singles winners against Prior Lake were Sophia Reddy at No. 1, Nicole Copeland at No. 2, Margaux Boyer at No. 3 and Ingrid Smith at No. 4. The only lineup change against Benilde-St. Margaret’s was Morgan Clark taking Smith’s place in the No. 4 slot.

Lucky Kancherla and Anna McDonald won Edina’s third doubles point in the Prior Lake match. Anna Miller and Jenny Ma won the third doubles point against Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

None of the top three singles players in Edina’s lineup has lost this year, and that is unusual even for Edina.

“Periodically, we have had the No. 1-ranked player in the state,” Paulsen observed. “This year we have three really good players at the top of the lineup.”

Reddy has twice finished second in the state in Class AA singles, and both she and Boyer have played on four state championship teams during their five previous seasons with the Hornet varsity.

The Hornets can clinch at least a tie for the Lake Conference title with a win against Eden Prairie at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Round Lake Park courts in Eden Prairie.

