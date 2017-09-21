Discussion on chronic fatigue syndrome is Sept. 28 in Bloomington

A charitable organization dedicated to solving chronic fatigue syndrome has receptions and discussions planned for Thursday, Sept. 28 at Embassy Suites, 7901 34th Ave. S., Bloomington.

The event is being put on by an organization called the Solve ME/CFS Initiative, and will include the organization’s president, Carol Head, and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Zaher Nahle in a discussion about chronic fatigue syndrome, also referred to as myalgic encephalomyelitis. Lifelong Edina resident Steve Curry is a member of the organization’s board, and is one of the event’s organizers.

According to the Solve ME/CFS Initiative, as many as 2.5 million Americans and 20 million people worldwide are affected by chronic fatigue syndrome, a chronic, complex illness that profoundly limits the health and productivity of its sufferers by causing pain and extreme exhaustion.

The disease will be the topic of two sessions Sept. 28: one from 2:30-5 p.m., another from 6:30-9 p.m. Light d’oeuvres will be served.

RSVP to Diana Sagini at [email protected] or 704-364-0016 ext. 208. Attendees are asked to specify which session they plan to attend.