City – CITY OF RICHFIELD

SUMMARY PUBLICATION

BILL NO. 2017-10

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 802 OF THE RICHFIELD CITY CODE OF ORDINANCES PERTAINING TO THE CITY RIGHT OF WAY AND SMALL CELL WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES

On September 12, 2017, the Richfield City Council adopted an ordinance designated as Bill No. 2017-10, the title of which is stated above. This summary of the ordinance is published pursuant to Section 3.12 of the Richfield City Charter.

The purpose of this ordinance is to provide for the health, safety and welfare of its citizens, and to ensure the integrity of its streets and the appropriate use of the rights-of-way, the City strives to keep its rights-of-way in a state of good repair and free from unnecessary encumbrances. Amendments to the ordinance further the control of the placement of small cell facilities in the public right-of-way. The ordinance allows the City to enact a permitting process for the installation of the facilities with additional controls and management to maintain the purpose of the ordinance.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Clerk is directed to keep a copy of the Ordinance in her office at City Hall for public inspection during normal business hours and to post a full copy of the Ordinance in a public place in the City for a period of two weeks. Copies of the ordinance are also available upon request by calling the Public Works Department at (612) 861-9170.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Richfield, Minnesota, this 12th day of September, 2017.

Pat Elliott, Mayor

ATTEST: Elizabeth VanHoose

City Clerk

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

September 21, 2017

734627