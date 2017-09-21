Bloomington community calendar, Sept. 22-28

Friday, Sept. 22

FOOTBALL: KENNEDY VS. ROBBINSDALE COOPER

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Stadium, 8900 Queen Ave. S.

Info: tr.im/bkf

Saturday, Sept. 23

FARMERS MARKET

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/farm17

SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: southsidemensgroup.org

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

MINNESOTA FUTURISTS

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Knights of Columbus, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/futurist

TRADITIONAL AZTEC DANCE

When: 1:30-3 p.m.

Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5800

Sunday, Sept. 24

ANIMAL TRACKS

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/24tracks

Monday, Sept. 25

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5775

BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY

When: Noon

Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: bit.ly/bnrotary

LUNCHEON LINGUISTS TOASTMASTERS CLUB

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Donaldson Company, 1400 W. 94th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/ling

BLOOMINGTON BOARD OF EDUCATION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St., Bloomington

Info: 952-681-6400

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: 952-563-8700

Tuesday, Sept. 26

TODDLER TUESDAYS: YOGA

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/yoga26

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mt. Hope Lutheran Church, 3601 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: 952-922-0880

Wednesday, Sept. 27

NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS PEER SUPPORT GROUP

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Charaka Community Support Program, 7888 12th Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 651-645-2948

Thursday, Sept. 28

CRIBBAGE

When: 12:45 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944