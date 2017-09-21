Bloomington community calendar, Sept. 22-28

Friday, Sept. 22
FOOTBALL: KENNEDY VS. ROBBINSDALE COOPER
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Stadium, 8900 Queen Ave. S.
Info: tr.im/bkf
Saturday, Sept. 23
FARMERS MARKET
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tr.im/farm17
SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP
When: 8:30-10 a.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: southsidemensgroup.org
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
MINNESOTA FUTURISTS
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Knights of Columbus, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/futurist
TRADITIONAL AZTEC DANCE
When: 1:30-3 p.m.
Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 612-543-5800
Sunday, Sept. 24
ANIMAL TRACKS
When: 1-2 p.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/24tracks
Monday, Sept. 25
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: 612-543-5775
BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY
When: Noon
Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington
Info: bit.ly/bnrotary
LUNCHEON LINGUISTS TOASTMASTERS CLUB
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Donaldson Company, 1400 W. 94th St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/ling
BLOOMINGTON BOARD OF EDUCATION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St., Bloomington
Info: 952-681-6400
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
Info: 952-563-8700
Tuesday, Sept. 26
TODDLER TUESDAYS: YOGA
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/yoga26
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mt. Hope Lutheran Church, 3601 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
Info: 952-922-0880
Wednesday, Sept. 27
NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS PEER SUPPORT GROUP
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Charaka Community Support Program, 7888 12th Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: 651-645-2948
Thursday, Sept. 28
CRIBBAGE
When: 12:45 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944