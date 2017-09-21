Bloomington Cable Television, Sept. 22-28

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Sept. 22
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Sept. 22 to Oct. 12
6:30 p.m. Boys Soccer: Robbinsdale Cooper at Jefferson
8 p.m. 2016 Jefferson Indoor Marching Band Concert
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 20-26
10:30 p.m. Neighborhood Watch Block Captains’ Workshop: Kick Off and Skim Stop Presentation
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Emoji Movie”
Saturday, Sept. 23
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Sept. 22 to Oct. 12
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 20-26
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Canadian Health Care
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Emoji Movie”
8:30 p.m. Football: Robbinsdale Cooper at Kennedy
Sunday, Sept. 24
6 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Bob! The Music of Dylan
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Wind River”
8:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Utilizing Smart Home Technology
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Sept. 22 to Oct. 12
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 20-26
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Sept. 25
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl 2016: Mounds Park vs. St. Thomas Academy
Monday, Sept. 25
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Sept. 22 to Oct. 12
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Sept. 25
6:50 p.m. Commission Updates: September
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Sept. 25
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “American Assassin”
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: 2016 Veterans Day Luncheon
Tuesday, Sept. 26
6 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2016
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 20-26
8 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Sept. 26
8:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Sept. 26
9 p.m. Human Services – Olmstead Plan Housing and Services
11 p.m. Bloomington Community Foundation 2016 Legacy Award: Joan Black
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Sept. 22 to Oct. 12
Wednesday, Sept. 27
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “It”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 27 to Oct. 3
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Sept. 25
10:30 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Sept. 26
11 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Sept. 26
11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: September
Thursday, Sept. 28
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Sept. 21
8 p.m. Commission Updates: September
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “It”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 27 to Oct. 3
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Community Foundation 2016 Legacy Award: Joan Black
10 p.m. Human Services – Olmstead Plan Housing and Services
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.