Birk, Jonckowski entertain at Knights of Columbus luncheon

On Thursday I had the opportunity to attend my first C.O.R.E.S. luncheon at the Bloomington Knights of Columbus Event Center as about 170 others listened to longtime Minnesota Viking and St. Paul native Matt Birk shared his thoughts on football and life.

Dick Jonckowski put his always excellent and unique touch to the event as the emcee. The jokes and stories were plentiful for the longtime Minnesota Gophers public address announcer.

Birk, who is the father of eight and won Super Bowl XLVII title with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013, currently is a consultant with the National Football League working to help promote the game at the youth and high school levels from the New York City headquarters while residing in Mendota Heights with his family.

A six-time pro-bowler, Birk was named the Minnesota Vikings Community Man of the Year seven times during his 11-year tenure with the club he grew up watching. He joined the Ravens in 2009 and was named the Walter Peyton Man of the Year in 2009 after helping more than 100,000 kids participate in H.I.K.E. Foundation programs in Maryland. Birk and his wife helped start the foundation (Hope. Inspiration. Knowledge. Education) in 2002 to help provide at-risk children with the educational opportunities needed to excel in the classroom and in life.

Birk talked about his high school football days in St. Paul, how badly he wanted to play in the National Basketball Association but realized his best sport was football where he went on to a successful football career at Harvard before his NFL career.

A rookie with the Vikings in 1998, Birk shared how he walked into the first day of training camp in Mankato to see four guys, Chris Carter, John Randle, Randall McDaniel and Jeff Christy lined up. “Three guys in the hall of fame now and one guy made a bunch of pro bowls,” he said. “‘I wonder if it would be unprofessional to ask for an autograph.’ I decided it was and we all remember 1998.”

On his way back to Minnesota on a plane for the luncheon someone brought up 1998, which invokes joy from a 15-1 regular season but even more so that deep sense of letdown after losing the NFC Championship game.

Birk, a rookie, was handed the playbook on the first day of training camp and two hours later the team was on the field going over the plays. In a scrimmage, Brad Johnson called a pass. Birk’s job was to block John Randle, one of the best trash talkers in the league in addition to a phenomenal defensive lineman. He missed on the block as Randle slapped Johnson on the hip area.

The film session was like, “a horror movie,” Birk said. Mike Tice, o-line coach at the time, explained that Birk would be a center for the team, not a tackle like he was in college or guard.

Not knowing much about center, he spent five minutes before each practice and game working with the quarterback on hiking the football. Followed by drills to keep his feet apart and then another drill to work on his stance.

“Every day, for 15 years, it was snap, boards and chute,” Birk said and it was the same for the last day of his playing career. The coordinator, two weeks before the big game, called the first play to be an inside zone run. “And at the Super Bowl, take away the cameras, crowd, other players, everything and you know what I was doing. I was still snapping the football, running the boards and coming through the chutes. It just so happened that I was doing that in the Super Bowl but it was the same basic thing I’ve done for 15 years.”

He explained that the game of football is great but it really is about the process to get to that game.

“When given the opportunity,” he said. “It’s hard for me not to advocate for the game of football. High school football was a transformational experience in my life but not because I made it to the NFL but what I learned about sacrifice, delayed gratification, toughness – when you get knocked down you get back up, that’s a metaphor except in football where that really happens. You find out what you’re made of, what it means to be a good teammate.”

Golf

Bloomington’s public golf courses, Dwan and Hyland Greens, will have a new golf manager for the first time since January, 1989 as Rick Sitek retired after 28 years. In a video produced by the City of Bloomington Sitek, explained: “It’s a fun, nice enjoyable place to be, whether your golf game is good or not. This course has grown up a lot over those 28 years. A lot of those trees that were little when I started are pretty big now.”

As for retirement, Sitek said he doesn’t have any set plans other than to do more fishing and of course to play more golf. He’s looking for a ninth hole-in-one and might have time to play more golf than his once-a-week opportunities while manager of the courses.

Ali Hassan was promoted to general manager for the rest of the 2017 season after spending the last 17 years as assistant golf professional and assistant general manager.

Another note from Dwan came in mid-August when lightning struck an aluminum cup left in place after the annual Men’s Club Championship. Dwan normally uses fiberglass cups on the greens but for the championship pulled out the metal cups. The championship ran long and by the time the tourney wrapped up the ground’s crew left for the day.

Dwan Marketing and Communincations Specialist Brett Talbott explained that a member of the ground’s crew, Mike Sullivan, found the result of the strike, lightning damage on the fourth hole.

“Everything was still intact but there were two black burn marks on the pin and the burn marks on the green,” Talbott explained. “It’s not something terribly common but it really was a perfect storm, no phun intended, with a freak thunderstorm that rolled through.”

As for damage to the green, Talbott said the staff watered the green and the damage grew out of the turf.

