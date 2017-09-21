Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 287

PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Intermediate District 287 is accepting sealed bids at the District Service Center, 1820 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN for:

EDGEWOOD EDUCATION CENTER ASBESTOS REMOVAL PROJECT

Until 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Full Notice to Bidders can be found at www.district287.org, Departments, Finance, Bids & Requests for Proposal.

INTERMEDIATE DISTRICT 287

ANDREA CUENE, CLERK

Published in the

Sun Sailor, Sun Current, Sun Post, The Press

September 21, 28, 2017

733254

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/733254-1.pdf

http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/09/733254-1.pdf