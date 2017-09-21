Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF RICHFIELD

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Water Treatment Plant

Lime Feed System Replacement

Richfield, Minnesota

SEH No. RICHF 142000

City Contract No. 2827

City Project Bid No. 17-05

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received at the office of the City Clerk in the City of Richfield, until 2:00 p.m. CST on Thursday, October 12, 2017, and will be publicly opened and read aloud by the City Clerk in the Training Room of the Richfield Maintenance Facility located at 1901 E. 66th Street, Richfield, MN 55423, at 2:00 p.m. on the above date. Said bids to be for the furnishing of all labor and material for the renovation of the existing water treatment facility. Major components of the Work include:

In general, Project includes selective demolition within the lime silo room, removal of the existing lime feed equipment, installation of new lime feed system including knife valves, volumetric screw feeder, slaker, screw grit remover, welding, concrete equipment pads, painting, piping, and other correlated items. All electrical and process control demolition and construction work will be provided by electrical and control contractors outside of this Contract. The Contractor shall work closely with these contractors, the Owner, and the Engineer to coordinate removal and installation of the building components and equipment with the associated electrical and process control demolition and electrical and process control construction.

Bids shall be on the form provided for that purpose and according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc., dated September 12, 2017.

The Bidding Documents may be seen at the Issuing Office of Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, 651.490.2000.

The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.

Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the PROJECT BID INFORMATION link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 5367392 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or [email protected]

Paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $80.

Minimum Contractor Qualifications:

The Bidder shall have experience of having successfully completed work on 5 projects for water treatment facilities. Of these 5, the Bidder must have experience of having successfully completed work on at least 2 of the water treatment plant projects as a General Contractor involving lime softening processes, where the capacity of the facility was greater than 7 MGD, and where the work experience includes: concrete demolition, process equipment, welding, coating application, electrical, instrumentation, and controls. Bidder shall list experience on Document 00 44 14 Project References and submit with Bid Form.

A pre-Bid conference will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2017, at the Water Treatment Plant located at 6221 Portland Avenue in Richfield, Minnesota. Representatives of Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the Project. Bidders are encouraged to attend and participate in the conference.

Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

Bids shall be directed to the City Clerk, securely sealed and endorsed upon the outside wrapper, BID FOR WATER TREATMENT PLANT LIME FEED SYSTEM REPLACEMENT.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the Owner

Elizabeth VanHoose

City Clerk

City of Richfield, Minnesota

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

September 21, 28, 2017

734347

http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/09/734347-1.pdf