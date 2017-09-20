Richfield Police reports: Early morning traffic stop leads to firearm arrests

For Sept. 6-12, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

Sept. 6 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Nicollet Avenue around 1 a.m.

Police responded to the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on a report of the possible deprivation of parental rights.

A theft from a vehicle on the 6700 block of Columbus Avenue was reported around 2 p.m.

A victim reported around 3:30 p.m. that someone had damaged the front door to his apartment on the 700 block of East 77th Street.

A victim reported that someone broke out the rear window of a vehicle on the 800 block of West 65th Street.

A burglary was reported on the 6600 block of Queens Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

Two bikes were reported stolen on the 6300 block of Bryant Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Each bike was valued under $500.

Sept. 7 – A window to a vehicle on the 2700 block of West 66th Street was shot out with a BB gun, it was reported around 9:30 a.m.

Playground equipment at Richfield STEM School was found damaged, it was reported around 11:15 a.m.

Police responded to the 6600 block of Clinton Avenue around 11:30 a.m. regarding a disturbance between two females.

Around 3:30 p.m., a victim on the 7300 block of Russell Avenue reported being scammed out of $1,000 for tree trimming services that were not completed.

A violation of an order for protection was reported on the 6800 block of Morgan Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Two juveniles fled from police after officers responded to the 1400 block of East 77th Street around 1:30 a.m. on a report of suspicious parties. Both individuals were cited.

Sept. 9 – Police arrested a driver for fourth-degree DWI on the 800 block of West 66th Street around 1:30 a.m.

After locating a male passed out in a vehicle on the 7000 block of Nicollet Avenue around 10:30 a.m., police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI.

Sept. 10 – Police arrested a man for second-degree DWI at East 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

A sexual assault was reported at 14th Avenue and East 78th Street around 6:45 a.m.

Police responded to a restaurant on the 800 block of West 66th Street around 6:30 p.m. regarding a possible sexual assault. A report was taken.

A violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order was reported on the 1300 block of East 78th Street around 8:15 p.m. The suspect was arrested.

Sept. 11 – Multiple parties were located and a juvenile male was arrested for second-degree assault after police responded to the 7600 block of Fourth Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

A vehicle had a blown tire and was emitting sparks when police stopped it at West 76th Street and Penn Avenue around 11:45 p.m. The driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

Sept. 12 – A driver was arrested for second-degree DWI at East 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 2:45 a.m. after the vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation.

A man was arrested for theft around 12:45 p.m. after being caught changing price tags on items at Menards.

When officers were called to the 7700 block of Penn Avenue around 7 p.m. on a report of a male possibly under the influence of narcotics, the male fought with officers before being arrested.