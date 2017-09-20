Edina’s Arden Park plans approved

Minnehaha Creek will be remeandered as it passes through Arden Park in Edina, part of a $4 million watershed district plan approved by the Edina City Council Sept. 9. The project, expected to begin in 2019, will address facilities in Arden Park in addition to the creek. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

Design work is set to begin on a $4 million plan to renew Arden Park and the creek that flows through it.

The Edina City Council on Sept. 19 unanimously approved a concept plan and a memorandum of agreement with the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, a decision that came after months of debate from residents.

Council members reported receiving hundreds of emails on top of their participation in a nearly two-hour long public hearing earlier this month, as they better acquainted themselves with Arden Park, Minnehaha Creek and its hydrology and biology.

“I never knew what the heck a macroinvertebrate was before this,” Councilmember Kevin Staunton said.

The watershed district is constantly searching for ways to improve water quality in the creek while addressing the mission it was founded upon – flooding, which is a common occurrence at Arden Park. The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District has reviewed decades of human impacts on the creek that including ditching, damming, stormwater runoff and the filling of wetlands, according to Renae Clark, a project planner for the watershed district.

In an effort to improve the ecology of the creek, which passes through five cities on its path from Lake Minnetonka to the Mississippi River, the Arden Park project will remeander the creek and update facilities in the park. The benefits put forward by the watershed district include reduced flooding and sediment, and better fish habitat.

But, it will remove a dam at the 54th Street bridge that has created a waterfall, a fishing hole and fond memories for Edina residents. Project opponents also lamented the expected removal of trees in the park to accommodate the remeandering.

The reasons for opposition weren’t enough to sway the council, however. A placard laments the effect of a watershed district plan on fishing in Arden Park. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

“They’re emotional reasons for not wanting this project,” Councilmember Mary Brindle said. “Those who want the project, interestingly, are much less emotional. They’re much more scientific.”

Councilmember Bob Stewart was reluctant to vote against a project that was unanimously recommended by the Edina Parks and Recreation Commission.

“I have to think long and hard before I go against the recommendation of the experts and the volunteers,” Stewart said.

But it still wasn’t an easy call, he added.

“The nub of this question became one of the hardest questions I think we’ve had to address since I’ve been on the council,” he said.

Councilmember Mike Fischer said he still didn’t know how he would vote as of 1:30 a.m. that day. However, Fischer noted he realized prior to the meeting that the architectural firm he works for, HLB, has two contracts with the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District. Therefore, he recused himself from discussion and voting.

For Stewart, the decision was about who to believe, regarding the project’s ecological impact.

“It really comes down to, do I believe the watershed district as they present the science?” he asked.

Mayor Jim Hovland acknowledged the project’s importance in the watershed district’s mission of achieving a “balanced urban ecology.” Kayakers cross 54th Street on the south end of Arden Park. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

Shared interests

As Brindle archived the emails that flowed into her inbox, she noted a roughly 50-50 split between project opponents and proponents. A Sept. 6 public hearing had a strong contingent on both sides, although project detractors slightly outnumbered the boosters.

The public input process also highlighted areas of seeming consensus about Arden Park. Whether for or against the project, people generally concurred that the park has a flooding problem and that its facilities need attention, Staunton noted.

“I heard, actually, in that process, a lot of agreement,” he said.

Residents pointed out that the city could address flood control independently of the watershed district, but Staunton sees that as impractical. It would cost the city more money and fail to substantially address ecological concerns in the creek, he explained.

“We have put a stake in the ground as a community, saying that we want to be good environmental stewards,” Staunton said.

If the city were to pursue an Arden Park project independently, “we would essentially be starting over” Edina Parks and Recreation Director Anne Katreh said.

The city will take on about half of the cooperative project’s $4 million price tag. Bids for contractors will likely be awarded in late 2018 or early the following year, with construction commencing in 2019, according to Katreh.

She was amenable to council members’ requests to consult with residents in the design process.

“I want a process where citizens have input on this,” Hovland said.

Areas of public interest will include trail work, along with the creek remeandering and its impact on trees.

“I think everybody has to swallow hard when you think about the potential number of trees that might get lost in the process,” Stewart said.

Brindle, though, was confident the most significant trees will be saved.

“What we can say is that legacy trees will be respected,” she said, referring to particular beloved trees in the park.

Staunton called for the formation of a steering committee for the project, recognizing the importance of preserving a sense of place, especially at the 54th Street dam that has been a focal point of recreation in the park.

“The dam is a place, and we want to make sure we preserve the place that has been made,” Staunton said.

As the finer points of the project are evaluated, planners will have to find a balance between providing the desired amenities and preserving the park’s rustic character.

City Manager Scott Neal noted the council was only approving a concept plan and a memorandum of understanding, “which not the same as directing the project to be done.”

As the project unfolds, it will address a park that contributes to the fabric of the city.

“The backbone of our community is really single-family neighborhoods that are organized around our parks and our schools,” Staunton said, appreciative of a spirited public input process.

“It was good to hear people speak from their heart about something that they care about.”

