Bloomington to host dementia training sessions

Bloomington’s Human Services and Public Health divisions will host free dementia friendliness trainings next week.

The one-hour training sessions will begin at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave.

The sessions will provide information about becoming a dementia friend, the worldwide movement to make communities friendly to residents with dementia, living with dementia and the simple things residents can do to support someone living with the disease.

Registration: 952-563-4944