‘Open Streets on 50th’ is Sept. 24 in Edina

The city of Edina will host its third annual Open Street on 50th 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

West 50th Street between Wooddale Avenue in Edina and Chowen Avenue in Minneapolis will be closed to vehicle traffic, but will be open to bikes and pedestrians to enjoy music, dance, games, crafts, yoga and other creative and active events. Civic, athletic, artistic, creative and neighborhood groups, as well as businesses will participate. Open Streets is dog-friendly.

Info: edinamn.gov/455/Open-Streets-on-50th