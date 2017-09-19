OurLife: Karl Drotning: ‘I like people, I like cars, I like having fun…’

Karl Drotning of Lakeville, owner of Crystal Lake Automotive, has devoted his life to automotive care. (Submitted photo)

By SUE WEBBER

Contributing Writer

Karl Drotning said he started hanging around car repair shops in south Minneapolis when he was 9 years old.

“They never kicked me out,” he said. “They started paying me cash to sort nuts and bolts and sweep the floor. I was moving cars around the shop when I was 14.”

The hard worker had a paper route, and he also found his first real part-time job when he was 15. Prior to graduating from Washburn High School, Drotning pursued a variety of jobs: working in a drug store, stocking shelves and throwing out the trash at a grocery store, and vacuuming out cars at a gas station.

“I was most interested in being a lawyer, but there was no way I was going to spend that much time in school,” he said.

Instead, Drotning devoted his career to automotive care. “I hoped to have my own business by the time I was 30,” he said. “I got it when I was 36.”

He first worked for 25 years at Lehman’s Garage at 54th and Lyndale avenues south in Minneapolis.

“I had half a dozen surrogate dads in my life, and Fred Lehman was one of them,” Drotning said. “It’s all about relationships.

Opportunities came to me when I started. Someone set the table for me. You hope if you do good things, things will work out. It’s back to karma.”

“When I left Lehman’s, I was the lead collision department manager,” Drotning said.

CRYSTAL LAKE AUTOMOTIVE

Since 1986, he has owned Crystal Lake Automotive in Lakeville. His business partner, Jim Siegfried, joined him in 1998. The business now has two locations and employs 42 people.

“I am nothing without my business partner Jim Siegfried,” Drotning said. “I am salt to his pepper, or vice versa. His son, Michael Siegfried, manages our second location in Burnsville.

Our general manager, Todd Mellgren, has been with us more than 20 years. Our service manager has been with us for 25 years, and we have techs who have been with us for more than 20 years.”

Drotning’s son, Scott, a Lakeville volunteer firefighter for 20 years also works in the shop. Son-in-law Ron Zappetillo is co-manager of collision production.

“It is their efforts and those of all other staff that make Crystal Lake Automotive, Inc. possible,” Drotning said.

The internet has changed things considerably in the car industry, he noted. “When I grew up, there were a lot of ‘car guys,’” he said. “Today, the general public’s understanding of cars is minimal. Today the car is viewed as you put the key in and you go. The general public thinks car maintenance is changing the oil and making the car payment.”

People today tend to “go to Mr. Fixit to get a quickie fix” for their car problems, according to Drotning. “They sell convenience; we’re by appointment only,” he said.

In the ‘60s and ‘70s, Drotning said, cars that had 60,000 or 70,000 miles on them were considered worn out. But he owns a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban with 335,000 miles on it, and the tires, brakes and transmission have been well maintained. “It’s the company car,” he said. “I bought it used at 70,000 miles, and there’s nothing built today that I like better.”

His business philosophy is simple: Treat the customers like employees and the employees like customers.

“I went into the business because I really liked helping people,” Drotning said. “When you own a business, it becomes another child. I impress on the staff that they need to help each other and take care of the customers. At the end of the day, the future of the business isn’t Karl or Jim. It’s people here taking care of the customers. We enable, embrace and coach them. Our role is to be teachers and coaches.

“I get up every day excited to come here and play,” Drotning said. “I work to play. Work can be play. This is my playground and these are my playmates. I love what I do.”

OTHER VENTURES

Drotning, 67, has served on the Lakeville Planning Commission since 1998. “I love it,” he said. “You get a broader perspective, and you meet interesting people.”

In his spare time, he enjoys boating, an RV, and “a bunch of old cars.”

Drotning, who has three siblings, said his parents were both journalism majors at the University of Wisconsin. “My dad worked in public relations his whole life,” he said. “He was a personal secretary to two governors in Wisconsin, and he worked for Northwest Airlines.”

His mother worked in internal communications for Control Data.

Lakeville residents since 1979, Drotning and his wife have two children and six grandchildren.

Retirement is not on his horizon, Drotning said. “I like people, I like cars, and I like having fun,” he said. “My goal is to stay here as long as I am providing value to the organization. This is my retirement.”