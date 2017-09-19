Improving Spartans search for first win

The Richfield football team has yet to record a win through the first three weeks of the 2017 season, but head coach Kris Pulford has been pleased with how his team has played. (SUN Current STAFF PHOTO BY Chris Chesky)

Richfield’s Dylan Jagdeo looks to make a move toward the first down marker in game action from earlier this season.

For the second consecutive week, the Spartans’ offense scored 30 points, but three second-half touchdowns from Orono gave Richfield a 46-30 loss Sept. 15.

“We let up a touchdown right away, but our guys came back and scored,” Pulford said. ‘It went back-and-forth, but our guys fought all the way until the end.

“There were a couple times where our kids could have hit the breaking point, and I didn’t expect that, but our kids kept going, I expected them to keep going and they did.”

Also, for the second consecutive week, Pulford was able to see his team refuse to give up when facing adversity.

“In the past when there has been a big play against us it has burst our sails,” Pulford said. “These last two weeks they have kept fighting and we had a couple chances to score to cut the lead down, but we just missed them.

“We’re getting closer, but the guys feel they’re never out of it and that’s a great thing to have on our side.”

Orono kicked off the scoring before Richfield came back with a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb Carlson to wide receiver Emmanuel Blackshear to make it an 8-7 game. After another touchdown and two-point conversion from Orono, Anthony Sanders, who also caught a two-point conversion and recorded a safety, returned a fumble 90 yards for a touchdown.

“Anthony is just a football player, he plays a lot of positions for us and he directs guys on the field,” Pulford said. “He is almost like a second quarterback out there, he’s able to take in a lot of information and play fast.

“He has been an asset for us and he is doing very well, he was a game captain this week.”

Jevonte Howard scored on a 79-yard touchdown run and Carlson connected with Dylan Jagdeo on a 5-yard touchdown pass to round out the Spartans’ scoring in the game.

While Richfield has experienced similar games in back-to-back weeks, one thing Richfield experienced against Orono that it had yet to experience was playing against a tough, physical team, and Orono, over the last couple of years, has established itself as one of the more physical teams in the state.

“It was great for us to experience [Orono’s physical play],” Pulford said. “We had a couple guys out with some illness, so we had a lot of guys get experience Friday night, so going down the road that experience will be a big asset for us.

“They did OK, they tried their best and, when we get down to the end of the season, that will be a benefit.”

Richfield will play next against St. Louis Park at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Richfield High School. With the Orioles, a team the Spartans have beaten the last two times they have played, next on the docket, Pulford said his team has done a good job of remaining even-keel, despite the team’s recent success against its upcoming opponent.

“I think our guys have brought a great attitude,” Pulford said. “I think our guys have realized it is a game and the guys want to play as hard as they can until the end of the game, but they realize each game is new and it doesn’t define them as people.

“When they do that they can play a little more free and not worry about who the opponent is and just play. It’s more about having fun with your buddies.”

