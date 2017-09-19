Holy Angels keeps up its winning ways

The Holy Angels football team, one season removed from posting a sub-.500 record, has established itself as one of the best teams in Class 4A. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Holy Angels’ John Kosmach (11) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a first quarter touchdown during the Stars’ 30-0 win over St. Louis Park Sept. 15.

The Stars have begun the season with a 3-0 record, and, in their latest game, Holy Angels bested St. Louis Park 30-0. The Stars have given up just 13 points on defense to begin the season, and head coach Jim Gunderson credits the team’s defense for kick-starting the Stars’ offense and special teams units.

“You get a couple talented guys like Tommy Shelstad and Jack Anderson, and now our defensive line gives credit for the defensive success to Alex Gillard, who had four sacks.

“He has just been on a tear, he has been pursuing toss plays to the sideline, even and is playing great football. Jason Miller has added 25 pounds this offseason and he is just a man in the middle, he’s been commanding double teams, which has freed up Gillard to go one-on-one against a tackle, then Jack Hendrickson is almost like a Gillard-in-the-making.”

Gillard, who has five sacks this season, has become a star player for Holy Angels.

“He is probably the least talked about three-year starter on the team,” Gunderson said. “Everyone talks about Joe [Heimbold] and Jack [Anderson] playing as sophomores, but he started games for us his sophomore year as an undersized end and now he is coming into his man strength.

“His best attribute is how aggressive he is.”

Gillard and the Holy Angels defense put the Stars’ offense in a good position to score throughout the night, a trend that has been sustained through the Stars’ first three games of the season.

“It comes down to them buying into all three phases of the game and to work together to set things up,” Gunderson said. “We have really been talking about field position and winning the field position battle by pinning them deep and when they punt, we are more likely to score.

“Our kickoff team pinned St. Louis Park inside the 20 three times, our defense went three-and-out, our offense got the ball at midfield and that set up our scores.”

Heimbold passed for 166 yards and one touchdown, and added 107 yards and one touchdown on the ground to lead the Stars’ offense. Anderson rushed for 87 yards and one touchdown, while John Kosmach caught one pass for the Stars, a 74-yard touchdown reception.

As Holy Angels looks to extend its winning streak, the Stars hope to be able to continue to show that they are willing to out-work their opponents.

“I tell the guys every week that I want everyone that plays to leave thinking ‘wow, that team plays hard,’” Gunderson said. “It goes into the four pillars of our program, T.E.A.M.

“Technique, effort, attitude and mental toughness are the pillars we talk about every day and the ones we evaluate.”

The Stars will play next against DeLaSalle at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Academy of Holy Angels.

