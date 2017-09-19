Community & People Heritage Days in Bloomington Published September 19, 2017 at 2:39 pm By Mike Hanks Bloomington’s annual Heritage Days festival was held Saturday, Sept. 16, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Bloomington. Eighth-grader Katie Murnan, left, and junior Danielle Stoeklen lead the Bloomington Jefferson High School marching band toward the conclusion of the 2017 Heritage Days parade down 102nd Street. The Sept. 16 parade was the opening event of the city’s annual celebration. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks) Junior Oliblish Roman Alday, left, and senior Sophie Einess march along with the Bloomington Jefferson High School marching band during the 2017 Heritage Days parade. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks) Senior Andy Pfau trumpets along with the Bloomington Jefferson High School marching band during the 2017 Heritage Days parade. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks) Senior Jacob Bohn performs with the Bloomington Kennedy High School marching band during the 2017 Heritage Days parade. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks) Rob Hoven of South St. Paul demonstrates two wheels are all he needs as the Osman Shrine Mighty Mites from St. Paul dazzle the 2017 Heritage Days parade crowd. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks) Bloomington Kennedy High School junior Kevin Alvarado performs at the 2017 Heritage Days main stage along with members of the Bloomington Kennedy High School Rhythm in Gold show choir Sept. 16. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks) Owen Dunn, 2, of Bloomington rides a miniature pony with a little assistance during the 2017 Heritage Days festival on the grounds of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church Sept. 16. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks) AJ Haines of Champlin strikes a Superman pose during a BMX bike freestyle show at the 2017 Heritage Days festival. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks) Dylan Fresco, left, and Anton Jones lead 2017 Heritage Days visitors in an impromptu jam session as they gather around The Wonder Drum, a drum on wheels. The mobile percussion unit is designed to connect people through rhythm, music and play. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks) The Wonder Drum was part of the creative placemaking activities provided through Bloomington’s Creative Placemaking Commission at the 2017 Heritage Days festival. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)