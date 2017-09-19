Edina Chorale welcomes new artistic director, Dr. John Hoffacker

The Edina Chorale has announced Dr. John Hoffacker as its new music director. Hoffacker

Previously a conductor of the Minnetonka Symphony Orchestra, Dr. Hoffacker has a B.A. in music from the University of Virginia, an MM from the University of Oregon and a doctorate in conducting music from the Eastman School of Music.

Hoffacker comes to the Edina Chorale from Chorus Polaris, which he founded in 2005. He has sung with the Minnesota Chorale, founded the GAI Minnesänger (the mixed-voice chorus of the Germanic-American Institute), conducted the Golden Valley, Bloomington, and Minnetonka Symphony Orchestras, the Nashua Symphony Chorus and the Cantemus Chamber Chorus, served as assistant conductor of the Portland Symphonic Choir and taught at Colby College, Midwestern State University, Georgia Southern University and Fitchburg State College.

Hoffacker said is excited to start preparations for the Edina Chorale’s 2017-18 three-concert season titled “United in Harmony,” which kicks off Sunday, Nov. 19.

The fall/holiday concert, “Gratitude and Hope,” will offer both spiritual and secular music, including some familiar holiday songs. The Edina Chorale, an ensemble of 100 singers, has a few openings for tenors and basses.

Info: edinachorale.org