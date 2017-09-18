Richfield councilmember urges levy support for schools

To the editor:

It is an odd-year, which means an election probably isn’t the first thing on your mind, but there is an important reason to get out and vote this fall. If you care about the vitality of Richfield’s future, I hope you will join me in voting yes for Richfield schools.

The Richfield School Board is asking our residents to approve two questions – one for an operating levy increase and another for capital improvements. Both focus on reinvesting in our schools and delivering on the basics in order to build on the positive momentum we are seeing in our schools.

Richfield voters haven’t been asked to approve a capital levy request of voters since 1995 — when Warren Moon was the Vikings quarterback and we were all dancing to the “Macarena.” This request modestly targets the deferred maintenance needs for our schools making them more safe and better learning environments. Additionally, the school district is asking for a per-pupil increase that will help contain class sizes and expand course offerings at middle and high school, including high school courses earning college credit.

As a parent with a 2-year-old son who will be a Richfield student before I know it, this is a no-brainer. I want my son — and every child in Richfield — to have the same opportunity to be inspired, to excel and to succeed. I know that most Richfield residents want the same — whether they are Richfield graduates, are parents of Richfield students, or simply know that great schools are the foundation for great communities.

We have the opportunity to show Richfield children that we are a community invested in their future. It’s time to reinvest in Richfield schools.

Michael Howard

Richfield City Councilmember At-Large