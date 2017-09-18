Richfield-based emotional health organization gets re-certification

The Minnesota Department of Human Services has re-certified Headway Emotional Health Services for its Dialectical Behavior Therapy Program.

Frequently used for individuals who may be suicidal or self-injurious, with difficulty managing their emotions and sustaining relationships, dialectical behavior therapy consists of multiple therapy components. Those include individual therapy, group therapy, coaching calls, and weekly consultation.

“Our program helps individuals learn to become more mindful of their thoughts and behaviors, regulate their emotions and become more resilient. We see them better manage distress and increase impulse control, and improve relationships,” said Laura McDermott, supervisor of Clinical Supervision at Headway’s Golden Valley location.

The department of human services requires that agencies offering the therapy must be re-certified every three years.

In the most recent re-certification assessment report, the Department of Human Services stated, “Headway was impressive with their quality of services provided to clients, their DBT consultation team, and their comprehensive DBT manual.”

Department of Human Services reviewers also reported that Headway’s dialectical behavior therapy program consistently maintains high standards and no longer requires the Department of Human Services to complete on-site evaluations for future re-certification. Headway is based in Richfield.