Renovation planned for Oxboro Library: Project preview is Sept. 19

There are plans to update both the look and feel of Bloomington’s Oxboro Library, and those who have an interest in the end result are invited to express their preferences and opinions this week.

The renovation won’t begin until next summer, but planning has long been underway for a project that will close the library for an interior and exterior renovation, according to Tammy Wallin, the library services manager for Oxboro Library.

Library patrons are invited to the library 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, to review the projects’s draft plans. Representatives of the project’s architectural firm and Hennepin County Library will attend to answer questions and collect feedback.

The renovation plan will include more open areas and a modern floor plan that provides a variety of reading and meeting spaces, with areas designed specifically for toddlers and teens. The latter group comprises students who make their way to the library with great regularity during the school year from Valley View Middle School, which is across the street, Wallin noted.

“They come in and want to work on projects. We want to welcome them,” she said.

It has been 14 years since the building was last updated, according to Wallin.

“It’s time to take a look at it again,” she said.

The renovation will feature a face lift both inside and out. New shelving, carpeting, LED lighting and furniture are planned inside the building, as well as upgrades to the plumbing and heating and air systems. The project is also envisioned to include landscaping improvements and masonry repair outside the building.

Among exterior renovation considerations are creating an outdoor area for reading and improving the building’s entrance from Portland Avenue. The building has an entrance facing both Portland Avenue and the library’s parking lot on the opposite side, but its current design doesn’t emphasize the pedestrian-heavy entrance facing Portland, Wallin explained.

Inside, the renovation will not only provide new fixtures, but a different service approach, according to Wallin.

Oxboro Library has two service desks. The circulation staff works at the desk closest to the entrance and handles a variety of services related to the books and materials on the shelves. The circulation staff checks books in and out and helps people find books in the collection.

In the center of the building is a desk staffed by librarians who help patrons determine what types of resources are available and might meet the needs of a patron, such as a student who is looking for source materials for a school project or report, Wallin said. The staff responsibilities have blurred a bit in recent years, and for the past several years, library renovations have resulted in one central desk providing all library services, and that’s what the new Oxboro Library will feature, Wallin noted.

The building will continue to provide a community meeting and gathering space, as well as seating for patrons using the library for research or leisure reading. The renovated library will feature more outlets for patrons to plug in electronic devices, and the Wi-Fi connection will be faster, according to Wallin. Additional computers are also planned as part of the renovation, she added.

Patrons have been invited to submit renovation ideas in the months leading up to next week’s meeting, and group discussions have been held to help shape the preliminary design plans. The library’s staff has met to discuss how to improve the space within the building, and the library convened a focus group of teenagers to discuss how best to meet their needs, according to Wallin.

Next week’s meeting will include an overview of the renovation plan draft, and suggestions will be collected following the presentation. The library’s goal is to be “as responsive as possible to what the community is saying they need,” Wallin said.

Patrons unable to attend the meeting are welcome to submit ideas and suggestions to the library in advance of the final plan draft. The date of the library’s closure has yet to be determined, but it is expected to be closed for several months when it occurs next summer, Wallin noted.

Information about the project is available online at tr.im/18oxboro.

Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.