OurLife column: Should seniors reinvent themselves?

By BOB RAMSEY

OurLife Columnist

There’s a movement afoot to encourage and empower seniors to reinvent themselves in the final third of life. Since longevity has been extended so that people are living well beyond the traditional retirement age, it is now almost possible to live more than once.

That’s why many people over 60 are going back to school, seeking encore careers, becoming entrepreneurs by turning hobbies into businesses, rediscovering dormant interests or finding meaning through volunteering. People are not just living longer; they are living actively, productively and meaningfully longer.

So it’s only natural that we’re hearing a lot about older adults reinventing themselves in the image of what they always wanted to be and didn’t think they ever could become. Examples are everywhere.

We hear stories of businessmen taking up art, retired military officers becoming teachers, sedentary seniors converted into athletes for the Senior Games, corporate executives working for non-profits and housewives entering politics. There’s a growing notion that seniors can do almost anything. And they are.

If older adults need a little urging to try new things or redefine themselves, there is also a growing body of motivational literature to cheer them on. Recent publications include Marlo Thomas’ “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over,” “Your Life Is Calling,” by Jane Pauly and Richard Leider’s “Life Reimagined.” AARP has even adopted Leider’s book as a user’s manual for vital aging.

And I‘m all for it. I believe in making the most of our bonus years and finding new ways to live out our life with purpose and on purpose. But I’m beginning to wonder if society “doth protest too much.” Are we overselling makeovers? Should seniors feel guilty if they’re not pursuing some new persona?

After all, not everyone needs to reinvent themselves. Many older folks are just fine the way they are. They’re already doing what they want to do and doing it their way. They’re being true to their values and living their joy. There is no law or cultural imperative saying you have to reinvent yourself if you don’t want to. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Despite today’s exhortations, people shouldn’t change their lives just for change’s sake. Likewise, you shouldn’t force any unnecessary transformations; or change how you live and who you are to meet someone else’s expectations—only your own.

Vital aging doesn’t always require reinvention, re-imagination or reincarnation. If you’re already adhering to Jonathan Swift’s ageless admonition “May you live all the days of your life,” you’re OK! It’s difficult to re-imagine anything much better.

Bob Ramsey is a lifelong educator, freelance writer and advocate for Vital Aging. He can be contacted at 952-922-9558 or by email at [email protected]