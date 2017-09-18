Letter: Climate change problem is real

To the Editor:

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma should prompt all of us to scale up our level of concern about climate change and our support for as-soon-as-possible action to move away from fossil fuels. Climate change didn’t cause these hurricanes – nor did it control where they went – but it did make them more powerful and more damaging.

The key facts about why we’ve got a serious climate change problem are clear: a) CO2 is a greenhouse gas; b) burning fossil fuels adds CO2 to the atmosphere; and c) we humans are now (and for the past 100 years or so have been) collectively burning a heckuva lot of oil, gas and coal. Global average temperatures are rising, and there are many known negative effects from that warming – but right now Harvey and Irma are highlighting these effects: 1) ocean temps and sea levels are both rising; and 2) with warmer ocean waters and higher ocean levels, hurricanes will be “on steroids” compared to what they otherwise would have been.

If we – and our elected officials – continue to ignore the climate problem, there is a very real risk that our kids and grandkids will face severe climate disruption. Let’s not let “don’t worry be happy” messaging from skeptics or fossil fuel companies cause any further delay in transforming our economy entirely to clean, renewable energy! Besides helping to limit or stave off climate disruption, getting an “all renewable ASAP” energy policy from our state and federal governments will give us huge benefits in health, job creation and business opportunities.

Chuck Prentice

Edina