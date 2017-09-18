Bloomington man dies in motorcycle crash at Hennepin Technical College

A motorcycle crash at Hennepin Technical College in Eden Prairie resulted in the death of a 28-year-old Bloomington man Sept. 16.

Shortly before 8 a.m. that morning, Eden Prairie Police Department received a call requesting aid for an unresponsive male laying next to a motorcycle just off the frontage road at the college, located at 13100 College View Drive. Officers responded and found the victim, Tyrone Ellis, and two other individuals.

The officers attempted to revive Ellis, as did responding personnel from Eden Prairie Fire Department and, shortly thereafter, county paramedics. Their attempts were unsuccessful, and Ellis was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead within the hour.

One of the two individuals at the scene when officers arrived said that he had come upon Ellis and, knowing that the college occasionally stages mock crashes for an Emergency Medical Technician program, contacted a security officer to ascertain whether this was the case.

The security officer determined that the crash was genuine and called 911. The other individual at the scene had been driving on the frontage road when he noticed Ellis and the overturned 1993 Honda motorcycle, and also called 911.

Neither individual had witnessed the crash, and it is unknown exactly when it occurred. But, a responding officer reported that the engine block of the motorcycle was “cold to the touch” shortly after officer arrival.

Minnesota State Patrol is reconstructing the crash in an effort to determine what happened.