Retired educators to meet in Bloomington Oct. 4

The superintendent of Bloomington Public Schools will speak at an upcoming meeting of retired educators.

Supt. Les Fujitake will speak during the Bloomington Retired Educators Association meeting 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Minnesota Valley Country Club, 6300 Auto Club Road, Bloomington.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., followed by the superintendent’s presentation at noon. All retired educators are invited to the meeting.

The cost is $15 for lunch, and membership dues for the 2017-18 school year are $10 for new retirees, and $15 for renewals. Checks may be sent to Jan Weaver, 8625 Harrison Road, Bloomington MN 55437. The reservation deadline is Sept. 29.

Info: 952-835-0108 (Jan)